US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri Suffers Semifinal Heartbreak

Bhambri went down 7-6 (2) 6-7(5) 4-6 in a thrilling contest against the experienced sixth seed British pair of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, but not before scripting history of his own

Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus in action in the US Open 2025
Yuki Bhambri and Michael Venus in action in the US Open 2025 | Photo: Instagram/yukibhambri
India's Yuki Bhambri ended a semifinalist at the US Open men's doubles event with partner Michael Venus, marking his deepest run at a Grand Slam tournament.

Bhambri went down 7-6 (2) 6-7(5) 4-6 in a thrilling contest against the experienced sixth seed British pair of Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury, but not before scripting history of his own.

The 33-year-old Delhi player became only the sixth Indian man in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam doubles semifinals, after Anand Amritraj, Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi and Rohan Bopanna.

Sania Mirza is the only other Indian player to excel in doubles, becoming a world number one and winning tennis Majors.

The Indian-New Zealand duo had stitched together an impressive campaign at Flushing Meadows, toppling higher seeded combinations en route to the last four.

Their run included victories over fourth seeds Germans Tim Putz/Kevin Krawietz apart from knocking out 11th seeds Rajeev Ram and Nikola Mektic, underlining Bhambri's growing stature on the doubles circuit after injuries curtailed his singles ambitions.

"This has been a special week for me. To be playing at this level and in the semifinals of a Slam is a big moment," Bhambri said after the loss.

Bhambri's showing continues a strong season for Indian tennis, coming close on the heels of Bopanna's consistent success on the doubles tour.

For the Delhiite, who has endured multiple injury layoffs in the past decade, the semifinal finish represents a breakthrough and a potential turning point in the latter half of his career.

With the result, Bhambri assured himself a significant boost in rankings and valuable momentum heading into the rest of the season.

