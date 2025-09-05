Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

Irfan Pathan’s old interview has sparked fresh controversy in Indian cricket circles. In it, the former all-rounder recalled how his career took a sudden dip after he refused to “set up a hookah” for a senior teammate. He never mentioned who it was, but fans wasted no time dragging MS Dhoni’s name into the conversation. Since then, the cricketing world has been split right down the middle, some standing by Dhoni, others echoing Irfan’s pain. For many, it’s reopened memories of how certain players felt pushed out during those years.