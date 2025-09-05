Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

Irfan Pathan’s hookah row has reignited debate in Indian cricket as Yograj Singh slams MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Bishan Bedi for mistreating players

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit
Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit (Photo: X|ChennaiIPL)
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Irfan Pathan recalled how refusing to “set up a hookah” for a senior player may have hurt his India career

  • Yograj Singh backed Irfan’s claim, slamming Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Bishan Bedi for mistreating players

  • The controversy has once again divided fans and brought up old questions about leadership in Indian cricket

Irfan Pathan’s old interview has sparked fresh controversy in Indian cricket circles. In it, the former all-rounder recalled how his career took a sudden dip after he refused to “set up a hookah” for a senior teammate. He never mentioned who it was, but fans wasted no time dragging MS Dhoni’s name into the conversation. Since then, the cricketing world has been split right down the middle, some standing by Dhoni, others echoing Irfan’s pain. For many, it’s reopened memories of how certain players felt pushed out during those years.

Now, Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, has jumped into the discussion. Known for his fiery takes and unfiltered honesty, Yograj didn’t hold back while speaking about Dhoni and others. His comments have reignited the long-standing debate around how senior Indian cricketers treated teammates during their playing days.

Yograj Targets Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Bishan Bedi

Yograj launched a direct attack on some of India’s most celebrated captains, including MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Bishan Singh Bedi. “I talk about Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni. I can talk about people whom I have been with. They have treated people like s***,” he told InsideSport. He stressed that in his view, captains of the past damaged team unity and morale rather than nurturing it.

Related Content
Related Content

Adding further sting to his words, Yograj said, “Jo galat hai wo galat hai. Two wrongs cannot make one right. I say this openly, that our cricketers and team were destroyed by our captain.” It wasn’t the first time Yograj had trained his guns at the game’s icons, but the bluntness of his statement has once again left fans stunned.

“Others Have Spoken Too”

Backing his claims, Yograj pointed out that Irfan wasn’t alone in his grievances. “It is not only about Irfan Pathan. You see Gautam Gambhir speaking about it. Virender Sehwag openly said it as well. Harbhajan Singh spoke about how he was put out of the team like a fly,” he said. Yograj even suggested that a jury should be formed to examine why Dhoni made the decisions he did, insisting that Dhoni’s silence reflects a “guilty conscience.”

This isn’t the first time Yograj has courted controversy with his remarks. Years ago, he had revealed a shocking incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at Kapil Dev, blaming him for his ouster from the national team. His latest comments now add fresh fuel to an already heated debate, putting the spotlight back on Indian cricket’s leadership culture and how it treated those who felt left behind.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Tristan Stubbs Survives Near Hit-Wicket As South Africa Beat England At Lord’s In 2nd ODI - Watch Video

  2. Ross Taylor Comes Out Of Retirement To Play For Samoa In T20 World Cup Qualifiers

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE, T20I Tri-Series Match 5: Abrar Ahmed's Magical Spell Helps PAK Beat Hosts By 31 Runs

  4. Namibia Vs Scotland Highlights, ICC CWC League Two: SCO Beat NAM By 55 Runs In Low-Scoring Affair

  5. ED Questions Shikhar Dhawan In Illegal Betting App Investigation

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

  2. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Eyes 'Revenge' Against Novak Djokovic In Semi-Final Clash

  3. US Open 2025: Anisimova To Clash Against Sabalenka In Women's Singles Final

  4. US Open 2025: Amanda Anisimova Overpowers Naomi Osaka In Flushing Meadows Thriller

  5. Osaka Vs Anisimova Highlights, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: American Through To The Final At Flushing Meadows

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  2. How Kerala Is Fighting Cancer One Village At A Time

  3. Gujarat To Decriminalise Minor Offences With Jan Vishwas Bill To Ease Business And Governance

  4. Day In Pics: September 04, 2025

  5. Bihar Bandh Today: NDA Calls Shutdown Over PM Modi Abuse Video, Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  2. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

  3. Harvard–Trump Row: Boston Judge Orders Reversal of $2.6 Billion Funding Cut, Calls It ‘Ideologically Motivated Assault’

  4. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?