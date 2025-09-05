Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

Irfan Pathan recalled how refusing to “set up a hookah” for a senior player may have hurt his India career
Yograj Singh backed Irfan’s claim, slamming Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Bishan Bedi for mistreating players
The controversy has once again divided fans and brought up old questions about leadership in Indian cricket
Irfan Pathan’s old interview has sparked fresh controversy in Indian cricket circles. In it, the former all-rounder recalled how his career took a sudden dip after he refused to “set up a hookah” for a senior teammate. He never mentioned who it was, but fans wasted no time dragging MS Dhoni’s name into the conversation. Since then, the cricketing world has been split right down the middle, some standing by Dhoni, others echoing Irfan’s pain. For many, it’s reopened memories of how certain players felt pushed out during those years.
Now, Yuvraj Singh’s father, Yograj Singh, has jumped into the discussion. Known for his fiery takes and unfiltered honesty, Yograj didn’t hold back while speaking about Dhoni and others. His comments have reignited the long-standing debate around how senior Indian cricketers treated teammates during their playing days.
Yograj Targets Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Bishan Bedi
Yograj launched a direct attack on some of India’s most celebrated captains, including MS Dhoni, Kapil Dev, and Bishan Singh Bedi. “I talk about Bishan Singh Bedi, Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni. I can talk about people whom I have been with. They have treated people like s***,” he told InsideSport. He stressed that in his view, captains of the past damaged team unity and morale rather than nurturing it.
Adding further sting to his words, Yograj said, “Jo galat hai wo galat hai. Two wrongs cannot make one right. I say this openly, that our cricketers and team were destroyed by our captain.” It wasn’t the first time Yograj had trained his guns at the game’s icons, but the bluntness of his statement has once again left fans stunned.
“Others Have Spoken Too”
Backing his claims, Yograj pointed out that Irfan wasn’t alone in his grievances. “It is not only about Irfan Pathan. You see Gautam Gambhir speaking about it. Virender Sehwag openly said it as well. Harbhajan Singh spoke about how he was put out of the team like a fly,” he said. Yograj even suggested that a jury should be formed to examine why Dhoni made the decisions he did, insisting that Dhoni’s silence reflects a “guilty conscience.”
This isn’t the first time Yograj has courted controversy with his remarks. Years ago, he had revealed a shocking incident where he allegedly pointed a gun at Kapil Dev, blaming him for his ouster from the national team. His latest comments now add fresh fuel to an already heated debate, putting the spotlight back on Indian cricket’s leadership culture and how it treated those who felt left behind.