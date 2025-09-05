Aryna Sabalenka Vs Amanda Anisimova, US Open 2025: Reaching Final ‘Dream Come True’, Says American Star

Amanda Anisimova booke dher place in the US Open 2025 final after a thrilling comeback against Naomi Osaka

US Open 2025 Amanda Anisimova file photo
File photo of US Open 2025 finalist Amanda Anisimova. Photo: File
  • Amanda Anisimova faces Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open 2025 final

  • Amanda Anisimova beat Naomi Osaka 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 to reach US Open final

  • Anisimova became youngest woman to reach finals at US Open since 2002

  • She faces Aryna Sabalenka, having previously beaten her at Wimbledon

Amanda Anisimova says it is a "dream come true" to reach the US Open final for the first time, after coming from behind to beat Naomi Osaka on Thursday.

Anisimova had to dig deep to book her place in the showpiece but rallied to a 6-7 (4-7) 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 victory over Osaka in just under three hours.

At 23 years and 358 days, Anisimova is the youngest woman to reach the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in a single season since Serena and Venus Williams in 2002.

And she will face Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, having already beaten her this season in straight sets to reach the final at Wimbledon.

Anisimova has won six of the nine matches against Sabalenka at WTA level, more wins than she has against any other player.

And the American, who will have the home crowd on her side, is looking forward to what she says will be a "special" moment.

"It's a dream come true," Anisimova said. "This has been a dream of mine forever - to be in the US Open final. Obviously, the hope is to be the champion…

"But I mean, I'm in the final now, and I'm going to try to get ready. I'm just excited - it's really special."

On Osaka, who was playing her first grand slam semi-final since coming back from her maternity leave, Anisimova added: "She's back where she belongs. I told her I'm so proud of her after having the baby. She was really giving me a run for the final.

"I wasn't sure I would make it past the finish line. I just tried to stay positive. There was a lot of nerves at the beginning. This tournament means so much to me."

Prior to this tournament, Osaka had never failed to lift a major trophy when making it to the last eight of a grand slam.

The four-time major champion, who had won twice before at Flushing Meadows, remained upbeat following her loss, though, choosing to take the positives from her semi-final run.

"I don't feel sad, it's really weird," she said. "Well, it's not weird because I just feel that I did the best that I could.

"And honestly, it's kind of inspiring for me because it makes me just want to train and try to get better and hopefully just give it my best shot again and see what happens.

"I think I can't be mad or upset at myself. I am happy that I lost in the semis instead of the first round or the third round, which is where I usually get to!"

