England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

England fans were stunned at Lord’s as they witnessed South Africa achieve what they hadn’t done in 27 years, an ODI series win in England. South Africa held their nerve, squeaking to victory by just five runs in the second game. For South Africa, it was the same ol’ same ol’, no wild celebration just quiet satisfaction. For England, though, this loss hurt more deeply, and it was another chapter to add to their ongoing difficulties in one-day cricket.