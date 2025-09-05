England Vs South Africa: RSA Clinch ODI Series Win Over England After Nail-biting Finish At Lord’s During 2nd Match

463 - @ProteasMenCSA's Matthew Breetzke has scored 463 runs from his first five men's ODIs, the most by any batter in the format; he has also become the first player to score 50+ runs in each of his first five innings in the format (150, 83, 57, 88, 85). Breezy.#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/qf5fRlHJkk