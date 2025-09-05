Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Thump Bulgaria 3-0

European champion Spain took an early lead with Mikel Oyarzabal’s fifth-minute goal and eased to a 3-0 win over Bulgaria in both teams’ opening qualifying game. Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino scored to extend Spain’s lead. Spain, who won the World Cup for the first and only time in 2010, are expected to top Group E, which also contains Turkiye and Georgia, to reach the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico directly.