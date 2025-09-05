Football

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Spain Thump Bulgaria 3-0

European champion Spain took an early lead with Mikel Oyarzabal’s fifth-minute goal and eased to a 3-0 win over Bulgaria in both teams’ opening qualifying game. Marc Cucurella and Mikel Merino scored to extend Spain’s lead. Spain, who won the World Cup for the first and only time in 2010, are expected to top Group E, which also contains Turkiye and Georgia, to reach the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico directly.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Bulgaria vs Spain_Spain's Pedri
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Tony Uzunov

Spain's Pedri, center, celebrates after his team's goal during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.

2/9
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Bulgaria vs Spain_Aleksandar Kolev
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Tony Uzunov

Spain's Pedri, left, and Bulgaria's Aleksandar Kolev battle for the ball during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.

3/9
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Bulgaria vs Spain_ Lamine Yamal
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Tony Uzunov

Spain's Lamine Yamal cuts in on Bulgaria's Marin Petkov during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.

4/9
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Bulgaria vs Spain_spains fans
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Tony Uzunov

Spain's fans celebrate during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.

5/9
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Bulgaria vs Spain_Mikel Oyarzabal
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Tony Uzunov

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, right, and Bulgaria's Kristian Dimitrov battle for the ball during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.

6/9
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Bulgaria vs Spain_Lamine Yamal
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Tony Uzunov

Spain's Lamine Yamal dribbles ahead of Bulgaria's Aleksandar Kolev (9) during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.

7/9
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Bulgaria vs Spain_Mikel Merino
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Tony Uzunov

Spain's Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.

8/9
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Bulgaria vs Spain_Alejandro Grimaldo
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Tony Uzunov

Spain's Alejandro Grimaldo, left, and Bulgaria's Radoslav Kirilov battle for the ball during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.

9/9
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 European qualifiers Match Bulgaria vs Spain_Mikel Oyarzabal
UEFA FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Bulgaria vs Spain | Photo: AP/Tony Uzunov

Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, right, and Lamine Yamal celebrate their first goal during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs UAE Live Score, T20I Tri-series, Match 6: AFG Openers Lay Steady Platform Against Hosts

  2. Shreyas Iyer As T20I Captain? Former IPL Star Says That’s Not The Right Move

  3. England Could Miss Direct Entry To 2027 World Cup After South Africa ODI Series Defeat

  4. Yograj Singh Defends Irfan Pathan, Says Dhoni And Kapil Dev Destroyed Team Spirit

  5. England Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Proteas Clinch Series Win Over Three Lions After Nail-biting Finish At Lord's

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri Suffers Semifinal Heartbreak

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record, Prediction

  3. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Stresses Self-Belief Ahead Of Final Clash Vs Amanda Anisimova

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Semi-Final: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

  5. US Open 2025: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Jessica Pegula To Book Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. New Law Floats Hope Among Bengaluru Gig Workers But Platforms May Sink Them

  2. Ground Report: In Gaya's Mahadalit Hamlets, Voters Fear Mass Deletion In Bihar SIR

  3. Jarange Patil’s Maratha Quota Demand Collides With OBC Groups’ Hard-Won 27%

  4. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  5. Dharmasthala Case: Religious Heads Meet Union Minister Amit Shah In Delhi, Demand NIA probe

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Trump To Rebrand Pentagon As ‘Department of War’ Through Executive Order

  2. US Influencers Target India With Trade And Visa Criticism As Tensions Escalate

  3. PM Modi Says India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy

  4. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  5. EU Leaders Urge Modi To Help End Ukraine War, Trade Talks Also On Agenda

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 5, 2025: What’s in Store for Cancer, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  2. Centre Directs States to Make Detention Centres for Undocumented Migrants

  3. Torrential Rains Paralyze Northern India, Yamuna Swells In Delhi

  4. Baaghi 4: CBFC Cuts 23 Scenes In Tiger Shroff Starrer Despite A-Rating - Here Are All The Changes Made By Censor Board

  5. Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sonam Kapoor And More Pay Tribute To Fashion Stalwart

  6. India Floods Alert: Heavy Rains Continue to Devastate North India

  7. Delhi NCR Floods Alert: Yamuna Breaches Historic Levels

  8. Punjab Floods: Is 2025 a Repeat of the 1988 Catastrophe?