Spain's Pedri, center, celebrates after his team's goal during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Spain's Pedri, left, and Bulgaria's Aleksandar Kolev battle for the ball during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Spain's Lamine Yamal cuts in on Bulgaria's Marin Petkov during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Spain's fans celebrate during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, right, and Bulgaria's Kristian Dimitrov battle for the ball during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Spain's Lamine Yamal dribbles ahead of Bulgaria's Aleksandar Kolev (9) during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Spain's Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Spain's Alejandro Grimaldo, left, and Bulgaria's Radoslav Kirilov battle for the ball during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Spain's Mikel Oyarzabal, right, and Lamine Yamal celebrate their first goal during the World Cup Group E qualifying soccer match between Bulgaria and Spain in Sofia, Bulgaria.