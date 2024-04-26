Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From the Sporting Arena To Democratic Stage - Sports Icons Step Up To Cast Their Votes

Former India captain and current head coach of the Indian cricket team, Rahul Dravid, cast his vote on Friday, 26 April in Bengaluru during the second phase of polling in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. (More Sports News)
Rahul Dravid stood in line to cast his vote, a gesture that was widely appreciated by citizens who hailed his attitude towards the nation. Many referred to him as a gentleman, while others called him a true sportsman.
After casting his ballot, he addressed the media, emphasizing the importance of citizen participation in a democracy. "Everyone must come out and vote. It is an opportunity we get in a democracy," Dravid stated.
Anil Kumble, Dravid's former teammate and legendary Indian spinner, also exercised his voting right in Bengaluru.
As many as 14 seats across Karnataka are voting today, April 26, in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. These Lok Sabha seats include — Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar. The remaining 14 seats will vote on May 7. Counting of votes is set to take place on June 4.
In the 2019 elections, the BJP secured 25 out of the 28 seats in Karnataka. This time, the BJP is contesting in 25 seats, while its state ally, the JDS, is vying for the remaining 3 seats in the second phase - Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar.
Cricket star Sunil Gavaskar urged Indian citizens to participate by casting their votes during an Indian Premier League match.
The Election Commission of India on Thursday shared a video on their social media platform featuring footage from the IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with Gavaskar's voice in the background, encouraging Indians to exercise their right to vote.