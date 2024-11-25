Saudi Arabia Vs Cambodia Toss Update, T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: SDA Opt To Field First - Check Playing 11s

Saudi Arabia skipper Waji Ul Hassan won the toss and elected to field in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B, 2024 against Cambodia on Monday, November 25. (More Cricket News)
The match is being held at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha.
Ahead of this tie, Saudi Arabia found themselves fifth on the table with just one win from the three matches played so far. They enter this game following an 85-run victory over Bhutan.
On the other hand, Cambodia are sixth in the standings, having lost all three matches so far. They will be eyeing a first win of the tournament.
Saudi Arabia: Waji Ul Hassan (c), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Abdul Manan Ali, Sidharth Sankar (wk), Zain Ul Abidin, Abdul Wahid, Usman Khalid, Usman Najeeb, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Shahzaib
Cambodia: Gulam Murtaza (c), Uday Hathinjar (wk), Luqman Butt, Lakshit Gupta, Salvin Stanly, Etienne Beukes, Shah Hussain, Utkarsh Jain, Mahaj Midda Sahaj Chadha, Phon Bunthean, Nived Gireesh.
Saudi Arabia Vs Cambodia, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B: Live Streaming
When to watch Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 14?
The Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match 14 will be played at University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground, Qatar on Monday, November 25 from 11:30 AM IST onwards.
Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 14?
The Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.