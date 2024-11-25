Cricket

Saudi Arabia Vs Cambodia Toss Update, T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B: SDA Opt To Field First - Check Playing 11s

Saudi Arabia have won the toss and elected to field first in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B, 2024 on Monday, November 25

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Cambodia-Cricket-Team
File image of Cambodia cricket team. Photo: ACC
info_icon

Saudi Arabia skipper Waji Ul Hassan won the toss and elected to field in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B, 2024 against Cambodia on Monday, November 25. (More Cricket News)

The match is being held at the University of Doha for Science and Technology, Doha.

Ahead of this tie, Saudi Arabia found themselves fifth on the table with just one win from the three matches played so far. They enter this game following an 85-run victory over Bhutan.

On the other hand, Cambodia are sixth in the standings, having lost all three matches so far. They will be eyeing a first win of the tournament.

Check Playing XIs:

Saudi Arabia: Waji Ul Hassan (c), Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Abdul Manan Ali, Sidharth Sankar (wk), Zain Ul Abidin, Abdul Wahid, Usman Khalid, Usman Najeeb, Ishtiaq Ahmad, Shahzaib

Cambodia: Gulam Murtaza (c), Uday Hathinjar (wk), Luqman Butt, Lakshit Gupta, Salvin Stanly, Etienne Beukes, Shah Hussain, Utkarsh Jain, Mahaj Midda Sahaj Chadha, Phon Bunthean, Nived Gireesh.

Saudi Arabia Vs Cambodia, Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B: Live Streaming

When to watch Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 14?

The Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match 14 will be played at University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground, Qatar on Monday, November 25 from 11:30 AM IST onwards.

Where to watch Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia, 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B Match 14?

The Saudi Arabia vs Cambodia, ICC T20 World Cup Asia Sub-regional Qualifier B match will be live streamed on FanCode application and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test Day 4: Nitish Kumar Reddy Takes Maiden Wicket As Marsh Goes For 47; AUS - 182/7 In 44.1 Overs
  2. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Live Score: Mandeep Singh's Tripura Set 186-Run Target For Karnataka; Hyderabad Face Bengal
  3. IPL 2025 Auction: Updated Squads, Purse Left, RTMs Remaining For All 10 Teams After Day 1
  4. Who Is Rasikh Salam Dar, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 1 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  5. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Pips Shreyas Iyer To Become Costliest-Ever Player At INR 27 Crore
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  2. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  3. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
  4. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  5. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: 3 Dead After Car Falls From Broken Bridge, Misled By GPS Navigation
  2. Misogyny, Harassment Haunt Kashmiri Women On Social Media Platforms  
  3. UP Bypolls: Akhilesh, Mayawati Allege Rigging, BJP Leaders Counter Claims
  4. November 24 News Wrap: Violence In Sambhal, Jharkhand Govt Formation And More
  5. Jharkhand: Hemant Soren Resigns, To Take Oath For Second Consecutive Term On Nov 28
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  2. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  3. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  4. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  5. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
World News
  1. A Look At Israel's Crackdown On Media As It Sanctions Haaretz
  2. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  3. Israel Alleges 'Antisemitic' Act After Missing Rabbi Found Dead In UAE; 3 Arrested
  4. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  5. Musk, Ramaswamy Team Will Be Biggest Threat For Beijing, Warns Chinese Advisor
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, November 25, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs Australia LIVE Score 1st Test Day 4: Nitish Kumar Reddy Takes Maiden Wicket As Marsh Goes For 47; AUS - 182/7 In 44.1 Overs
  3. SMAT 2024 Round 2 Live Score: Mandeep Singh's Tripura Set 186-Run Target For Karnataka; Hyderabad Face Bengal
  4. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  5. West Asia Crisis: Hezbollah Fires 250 Rockets At Israel; EU Urges For Ceasefire
  6. Puneri Paltan Beat Bengal Warriorz 51-34 In PKL 11
  7. Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Announces New Media Rights Partnership With Sony Pictures Networks India
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs