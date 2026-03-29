Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026: LAH eye win against KAR. X/@lahoreqalandars

Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan Super League 2026 Match 6 between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on Sunday, 29 March, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Qalandars began their campaign with a commanding 69-run win over Hyderabad Kingsmen and will look to carry that momentum forward. Karachi Kings also started strong, defeating Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs, and will aim to maintain their winning run. Stay tuned for live updates.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Mar 2026, 05:59:45 pm IST Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Streaming Info PSL 2026 matches will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries. Fans outside India can catch the action on the following platforms: Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco

Australia and New Zealand: ESPN

USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz

United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad

Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad

Sri Lanka: Dialog Television

Nepal: Tapmad

MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)