Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026: LAH Eye Win Against KAR

Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Catch play-by-play updates of the Pakistan Super League 2026 Match 6 between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on Sunday, 29 March, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026 Updates
Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026: LAH eye win against KAR. X/@lahoreqalandars
Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan Super League 2026 Match 6 between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings on Sunday, 29 March, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Qalandars began their campaign with a commanding 69-run win over Hyderabad Kingsmen and will look to carry that momentum forward. Karachi Kings also started strong, defeating Quetta Gladiators by 14 runs, and will aim to maintain their winning run. Stay tuned for live updates.
LIVE UPDATES

Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Streaming Info

PSL 2026 matches will not be streamed live in India due to political tensions between the two countries. Fans outside India can catch the action on the following platforms:

  • Pakistan: Pakistan Television (PTV), A Sports, Geo Super, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Tamasha and Myco

  • Australia and New Zealand: ESPN

  • USA and Canada: Willow TV, Willow Sports and Willow by Cricbuzz

  • United Kingdom: ARY Digital, ARY, Tapmad

  • Bangladesh: T Sports, Tapmad

  • Sri Lanka: Dialog Television

  • Nepal: Tapmad

  • MENA (Middle East and Africa): Cricbuzz (also via Cricbuzz TV on ELIFE, Switch TV, StarPlay)

Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings LIVE Score, PSL 2026: Hello!

Greetings! We’re back with another live blog, this time covering Lahore Qalandars Vs Karachi Kings. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

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