Kuwait and Papua New Guinea are facing off in the 13th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi on Friday, October 4. (More Sports News)
Kuwait secured three victories in the tournament, suffering only one loss. In their latest encounter, Kuwait triumphed over hosts Kenya by 97 runs.
Similarly, Papua New Guinea also lost just one match, which was against Jersey. A win against Kuwait would allow them to leapfrog the Kuwaitis into second place in the table, trailing only Jersey.
The tournament is part of the qualification process of the 2027 Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Toss Update
Papua New Guinea won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kuwait.
Playing XIs
Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), Bilal Tahir, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Mohammad Amin and Ali Zaheer.
PNG: Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kipling Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao and John Kariko.
Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea: Full Squads
Kuwait: Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Yasin Patel, Usman Patel (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Bilal Tahir, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan, Clinto Anto
Papua New Guinea Squad: Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga(w), Gaudi Toka, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, Michael Charlie, John Kariko