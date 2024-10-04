Cricket

Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea: Here's the toss update, playing XIs, and live streaming information you need for Match 13 of the CWC Challenge League A between KUW and PNG

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
Papua New Guinea cricket team. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Kuwait and Papua New Guinea are facing off in the 13th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi on Friday, October 4. (More Sports News)

Kuwait secured three victories in the tournament, suffering only one loss. In their latest encounter, Kuwait triumphed over hosts Kenya by 97 runs.

Similarly, Papua New Guinea also lost just one match, which was against Jersey. A win against Kuwait would allow them to leapfrog the Kuwaitis into second place in the table, trailing only Jersey.

The tournament is part of the qualification process of the 2027 Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Toss Update

Papua New Guinea won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kuwait.

Playing XIs

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (c), Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), Bilal Tahir, Shiraz Khan, Yasin Patel, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Mohammad Amin and Ali Zaheer.

PNG: Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kipling Doriga (wk), Gaudi Toka, Nosaina Pokana, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao and John Kariko.

Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea: Full Squads

Kuwait: Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Yasin Patel, Usman Patel (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Bilal Tahir, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan, Clinto Anto

Papua New Guinea Squad: Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga(w), Gaudi Toka, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, Michael Charlie, John Kariko

Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea: Live Streaming

The Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Check full details HERE.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  2. Kenya Vs Qatar Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  3. Amol Muzumdar Calls Women's Premier League A Key Asset As India Targets T20 World Cup Glory
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Who Is Abhimanyu Easwaran? The IND Domestic Run-Machine Knocking On The Doors For AUS Tour
Football News
  1. Europa League: Maguire Goal Secures A Draw For 10-Man United - In Pics
  2. Chelsea 4-2 Gent, Europa Conference League: Kiernan Hails Enzo After Ending Goal Drought
  3. FC Porto 3-3 Man United: Manager Erik Ten Hag Adamant Red Devils Will Improve
  4. Rangers 1-4 Lyon: Alexandre Lacazette, Malick Fofana At The Double As Phillipe Clement's Men Are Outclassed
  5. Ferencvaros 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Postecoglou Hails Brennan Johnson And Mikey Moore
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  2. Mumbai Man Files Police Complaint Over ‘Missing’ Daughter, Then Rape Case Unfolds
  3. A Month-Old FIR And 'Mass Murder' | What Happened In UP's Amethi
  4. Barzakh | A Short Story
  5. Why Is Kashmir Still Not ‘Humara’ In Slogans?
Entertainment News
  1. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  2. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  4. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  5. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  2. British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks
  3. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  4. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
  5. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points