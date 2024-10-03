Cricket

Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea, T20 World Cup 2024, AP photo
Papua New Guinea cricket team. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
Kuwait and Papua New Guinea face off in the 13th match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi. The tournament is part of the qualification process of the 2027 Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. (More Cricket News)

Kuwait have registered three victories in the tournament and have lost just one match. They beat Denmark and Qatar in the first two games before losing to Jersey. Kuwait then defeated hosts Kenya by 97 runs in their last encounter.

Papua New Guinea too have just lost one match, that was to Jersey. On the either side of the Jersey loss, PNG have defeated Qatar and Denmark. A win over Kuwait will help them overtake the Kuwaitis to get to the second place in the table behind Jersey.

Squads

Kuwait: Meet Bhavsar, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ali Zaheer, Mohammad Amin, Yasin Patel, Usman Patel (wk), Mohammed Aslam (c), Bilal Tahir, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan, Clinto Anto

Papua New Guinea Squad: Sese Bau, Tony Ura, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Kiplin Doriga(w), Gaudi Toka, Kabua Morea, Alei Nao, Michael Charlie, John Kariko

Here is how you can watch the Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea match live on tv and online.

Live Streaming Of Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26

When is Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?

Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 will be played on Friday, October 4 at 11:30 AM IST at the Ruaraka Sports Club Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.

Where to watch Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?

The Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

