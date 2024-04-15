Kuwait Vs Bahrain, ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

After thumping tournament debutants Cambodia by eight wickets, Kuwait will look to dominate Bahrain in the 14th match of the ongoing ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)
Kuwait started their campaign with a seven-wicket defeat against one of the favourites, the United Arab Emirates. The world no. 26 side then went on to produce a clinical performance against Cambodia, chasing down a 142-run target in just 68 legal deliveries. Opener Ravija Sandaruwan compiled a sublime half-century, 61 off 33.
Bahrain, 27th in the ICC T20I Rankings, have lost both their matches so far -- by three runs against tournament hosts Oman in the opener, then by 37 runs against the UAE. For them, the tough fixtures are over and a win today against Kuwait can revive their campaign.
Kuwait vs Bahrain T20 Head-To-Head Record
This will be their 14th meeting. Kuwait have dominated Bahrain in the T20 head-to-head fixtures, winning 11 times. Bahrain's two wins have come in August 2022 and March the following year.
Group B Standings
Oman lead the five-team table on net run rate (+2.129) with the UAE, also with two wins in two, second (+1.642). Kuwait are third with one win in two (+1.743). Winless Bahrain (-1.000) and Cambodia (-5.859) are fourth and fifth, respectively.
Kuwait vs Bahrain Match Details
This Group B at ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 between Kuwait and Bahrain will be played at Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amerat, Oman. The scheduled start time is 4pm IST (2:30pm local).
TV Telecast And Live Streaming Information
Where to watch the live telecast of the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, Kuwait vs Bahrain cricket match in India?
Unfortunately, there will be no terrestrial telecast of the ACC Men's T20I Premier Cup 2024 in India.
But the ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024, KUW vs BHR cricket match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
Elsewhere, ACC Men’s T20I Premier Cup 2024 cricket matches can be streamed live on ACC's YouTube Channel (except Nepal and India).
Squads
Kuwait: Ravija Sandaruwan, Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel (wk), Bilal Tahir, Yasin Patel, Mohammed Aslam (c), Nimish Lathief, Parvindar Kumar, Ilyas Ahmed, Shahrukh Quddus, Shiraz Khan, Sayed Monib, Mohamed Shafeeq, Ali Zaheer, Nawaf Ahmed, Adnan Idrees, Muhammad Umar.
Bahrain: Umer Toor, Imran Ali Butt (wk), Sarfaraz Ali, Imran Anwar, Haider Butt (c), Ahmer Bin Nasir, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Junaid Aziz, Rizwan Butt, Ali Dawood, Abdul Majid Abbasi, Sohail Ahmed, Abdul Majid Malik, Ubaid Minhas.