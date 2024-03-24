Cricket

KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Andre Russell's Steers Kolkata Knight Riders To Victory

Andre Russell's all-round show helped Kolkata Knight Riders clinch a four-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad despite Heinrich Klaasen's heroics in the end

P
PTI
23 March 2024
AP%2FBIKAS%20DAS
KKR players celebrate after clinching a nervy four-run win over SRH. Photo: AP/BIKAS DAS
Andre Russell's all-round effort headlined Kolkata Knight Riders' nervy four-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match on Saturday. (As It Happened | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Russell's brutal unbeaten 64 off 25 balls with three fours and seven sixes and Phil Salt's more pragmatic 54 off 40 balls guided KKR to 208 for seven.

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan was their most successful bowler with a three-wicket haul (3/32).

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins addresses the media on the eve of their IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. - PTI
KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain Pat Cummins 'Good To Go'

BY PTI

At several points, SRH threatened to chase 208 down, particularly when Heinrich Klaasen (63, 29b, 8x6s) went berserk in the backend of the innings.

But the Hyderabad side fell agonisingly close to the target.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 208 for 7 in 20 overs (Andre Russell 64 not out, Phil Salt 54; T Natarajan 3/32) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad: 204/7 in 20 overs (Heinrich Klaasen 63, Mayank Agarwal 32; Harshit Rana 3/33, Andre Russell 2/25) by 4 runs.

