KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 3, Live Updates: Pat Cummins-Led Sunrisers Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

Almost Time
And the action is all set to get underway in Eden Gardens between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 3 of the IPL 2024.
KKR vs SRH Head-to-Head
In the 25 games contested between the two, KKR has won 16 games while SRH has managed to win the rest of the nine.
Shreyas Iyer, KKR Skipper
Feel fantastic (talking about his recovery from back injury). I have been training well and played a few games as well. The spinners have been bowling tremendously over the past few seasons and all of them are lethal in their own way. I see a bit of dryness on this wicket and hopefully it will help them.
Pat Cummins, SRH Skipper
We gonna have a bowl, wicket looks pretty good. Jansen, Klaasen and Markram are the other three. This is my first game for Sunrisers, it's been awesome in the camp to the lead-up and the confidence is really high in the group.
Toss Update
Pat Cummins has won the toss and elected to field first against Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Pitch Report
Ian Bishop and Brian Lara: "The outfield looks tremendous, weather conditions are absolutely perfect. The dimensions - 67 metres and 62 metres square, 75 metres straight down the ground. It's not a big ground. I see a lot of runs, this surface is an even surface. There's a little tinge of grass on it but brown grass. This is an absolute belter for the batters and I expect to see a lot of runs on this surface. Any hope for the bowlers? Last year, the average first innings score was 193 and wrist spinners had a little bit of say. In both line-ups, I see a lot of experienced bowlers and they have to go to that experience to protect their figures. No team that bats first should feel comfortable with a score of over 200."
Will Sunrisers Do It Two In A Row?
It is worth noting that Aiden Markram-led Sunrisers Eastern Cape tasted success at the SA20 this season. Will the Sunrisers franchise repeat the heroics in the IPL 2024 albeit under a different captain?
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Philip Salt(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Manish Pandey, Srikar Bharat, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Anukul Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Vaibhav Arora, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Jaydev Unadkat, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Maharaj Singh, Nitish Reddy.
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024 Match 3, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of the third match of Indian Premier League 2024 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the prestigious Eden Gardens in Kolkata. After all the news of raking in the big bucks at the mini-auction, KKR's Mitchell Starc and SRH skipper Pat Cummins will look to give their side a winning start in the IPL 2024. Moreover, there is Travis Head waiting in the sidelines as well. Saturday, under the lights at Eden Gardens - things cannot get any better than this! Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PBKS vs DC match 2 in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)