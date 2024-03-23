KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024 Match 3, Live Updates: Pat Cummins-Led Sunrisers Win Toss, Opt To Bowl

Ian Bishop and Brian Lara: "The outfield looks tremendous, weather conditions are absolutely perfect. The dimensions - 67 metres and 62 metres square, 75 metres straight down the ground. It's not a big ground. I see a lot of runs, this surface is an even surface. There's a little tinge of grass on it but brown grass. This is an absolute belter for the batters and I expect to see a lot of runs on this surface. Any hope for the bowlers? Last year, the average first innings score was 193 and wrist spinners had a little bit of say. In both line-ups, I see a lot of experienced bowlers and they have to go to that experience to protect their figures. No team that bats first should feel comfortable with a score of over 200."