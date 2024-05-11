KKR Vs MI, IPL 2024: Toss Delayed at Eden Gardens Due To Persistent Rain

Mumbai Indians flew to the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the first time since 2019 to take on Kolkata Knight Riders. In their last meeting against the Knight Riders in Kolkata, they lost the fixture by 34 runs but went on to win the title. (More Cricket News)
Five years later, on their return, the rain gods also seemed to take a liking and have made a brief appearance. The toss has also been delayed and the covers are firmly in.
Playing for pride, Hardik Pandya’s men will look to take home two points and better their tournament positioning even with their elimination confirmed.
On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to seal yet another playoff berth with a win against the Mumbai Indians. The Shreyas Iyer-led side has accumulated 16 points in just 11 games sitting pretty at the top of the table.
The entire Eden Gardens has been covered and if the rain gods choose to be kind, the Kolkata crowd will have a mouth watering fixture with two batting powerhouses.
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shreyas Iyer, Jason Roy, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Mujeeb Ur Rahman (injured), Gus Atkinson, Sakib Hussain, Dushmantha Chameera (replacement for Gus Atkinson), Phil Salt (replacement for Jason Roy), Allah Ghazanfar (replacement for Mujeeb Ur Rahman)
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Vishnu Vinod, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff (withdrawn), Romario Shepherd, Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka (injured, replaced by Kwena Maphaka), Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Luke Wood (replacement for Jason Behrendorff)