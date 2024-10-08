Kerala Vs Punjab Live Streaming, Ranji Trophy 2024-25: When, Where To Watch Elite Group C Round 1 Match

Kerala are all set to lock horns with Punjab in their opening encounter of the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy season on Friday, October 11 at St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram. (More Sports News)
Punjab had a disappointing last season, winning only one game, losing three, and drawing three, which placed them sixth in their group. Similarly, Kerala had a tough season, also winning just one game, losing one, and drawing five, finishing fourth in their group.
Punjab last won the Ranji Trophy in the 1992-93 season and finished as runners-up in both 1994-95 and 2004-05. Whereas, Kerala never won the trophy. In contrast, Kerala never won.
Kerala Vs Punjab: Full Squads
Kerala: Sachin Baby (c), Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, Baba Aparajith, Jalaj Saxena, Aditya Sarwate, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, MD Nidheesh, Akshay Chandran, Fazil Fanoos, Vathsal Govind, Krishna Prasad, Rohan Kunnummal, Salman Nizar
Punjab: Prabhsimran Singh (c), Naman Dhir, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Sanvir Singh, Baltej Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande, Salil Arora, Prerit Dutta, Jassinder Singh, Pukhraj Mann, Sukhwinder Singh
Kerala Vs Punjab: Live Streaming
When to watch Kerala vs Punjab Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 1 Match?
The Kerala vs Punjab, Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 1 Match will be played on Friday, October 11 at St Xavier's College Ground at 9:30am IST.
Where to watch Kerala vs Punjab Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 1 Match?
Select matches of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 will be available to watch on JioCinema application and website. On TV Sports18 Network channels will broadcast Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season.