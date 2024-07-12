Cricket

Kenya Vs Nigeria, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch KEN Vs NIG Match On TV And Online

Kenya will host the Nigerian cricket team in the first T20I of the series in Nairobi on Friday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the KEN Vs NIG match

kenya cricket team X @OfficialKRU
Kenya national cricket team during a match. Photo: X/ @OfficialKRU
info_icon

Kenya men's cricket team are ready to host Nigeria for the five-match bilateral series, with the first match on Friday, 13 July 2024 at Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi. (More Cricket News)

The hosts are yet to announce their squad but the visitors are already in Nairobi with a 14-member squad. The series will conclude on 17 July with the fifth T20I. All matches will be played at the same venue.

Kenya and Nigeria have played seven T20 internationals and Kenya have won six of those fixtures. Nigeria have won only one T20 match. They both met in the shortest format in an ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier match in Windhoek in November 2023.

Kenya defeated Nigeria by four wickets in that match, but visitors must be hoping to cause a big upset when they face the 2003 World Cup semifinalists for the first T20I on Friday.

Kenya national cricket team during a photo session. - Photo: X/ @CricketGhana
Nigeria's Tour Of Kenya 2024, Live Streaming: Squads, Schedule And More - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live streaming details of Kenya vs Nigeria 1st T20I:

When the Kenya vs Nigeria 1st T20I match will be played?

The Kenya vs Nigeria 1st T20I match will be played on Friday, 12 July at Sikh Union Club Ground in Nairobi and the match will start at 4:00 PM IST.

Where to watch Kenya vs Nigeria 1st T20I match in India?

There will be no live telecast of the Kenya vs Nigeria 1st T20I match on any TV channel in India.

Where to live-stream the Kenya vs Nigeria 1st T20I match in India?

Live streaming of the Kenya vs Nigeria 1st T20I will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Kenya vs Nigeria T20I Squads:

Kenya: Yet to announce.

Nigeria: Daniel Ajeku, Olayinka Olaleye, Sulaimon Runsewe, Chiemelie Udekwe, Isaac Danladi, Joshua Asia, Peter Aho, Prosper Useni, Solomon Chilemanya, Sylvester Okpe, Mohammed Taiwo, Ifeanyichukwu Uboh, Isaac Okpe, Vincent Adewoye

