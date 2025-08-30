Kenya Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 Match 27: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Kenya Vs Kuwait Playing Toss Update
Kenya won the toss and elected to bat first.
Kenya Vs Kuwait Playing XIs
Kenya: Ravija Sandaruwan, Usman Patel (wk), Meet Bhavsar, Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Aslam (c), Shiraz Khan, Nimish Lathief, Yasin Patel, Anudeep Chenthamara, Mohamed Shafeeq, Mohammad Amin
Kuwait: Pushkar Sharma, Dhiren Gondaria (c), Sukhdeep Singh (wk), Sachin Bhudia, Rakep Patel, Jasraj Kundi, Francis Mutua, Lucas Ndandason, Nelson Odhiambo, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel
Full Squads:
Kenya: Pushkar Sharma, Dhiren Gondaria(c), Sukhdeep Singh(w), Sachin Bhudia, Rakep Patel, Jasraj Kundi, Francis Mutua, Lucas Oluoch, Nelson Odhiambo, Vishil Patel, Vraj Patel, Gerard Mwendwa, Peter Langat, Irfan Karim, Rushab Patel, Tanzeel Sheikh, Neil Mugabe, Sachin Gill, Shem Ngoche
Kuwait: Ravija Sandaruwan, Clinto Anto, Meet Bhavsar, Usman Patel(w), Ali Zaheer, Mohammed Aslam(c), Shiraz Khan, Nimish Lathief, Yasin Patel, Anudeep Chenthamara, Mohamed Shafeeq, Mohammad Amin, Bilal Tahir, Sayed Monib
ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 Points Table
Kuwait are ranked 2nd in the points table with six wins and two losses after playing nine matches. On the other hand, Kenya are not having a great time in the tournament, ranking at the 5th position, with just two wins and five losses.
Kenya Vs Kuwait ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 Live Streaming
The Kenya Vs Kuwait, ICC CWC Challenge League A, 2024-26 match 27 was streamed live on FanCode in India.