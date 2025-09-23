India Vs West Indies Tests: Devdutt Padikkal Likely To Replace Karun Nair In IND Squad

As India prepares for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies, scheduled for October 2025, the selection committee faces a pivotal decision regarding the middle-order batting lineup. With Rishabh Pant sidelined due to a foot injury, the debate intensifies over who will fill the crucial spots in the batting order. One of the most discussed topics is the potential inclusion of Devdutt Padikkal, who has been in impressive form, possibly at the expense of Karun Nair.