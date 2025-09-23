India Vs West Indies Tests: Devdutt Padikkal Likely To Replace Karun Nair In IND Squad

Karun Nair may be replaced by Devdutt Padikkal in India's West Indies Test squad.

  • Karun Nair may be replaced by Devdutt Padikkal in India’s middle-order for the upcoming West Indies Test series

  • Nair has played 10 Tests, scoring 579 runs at an average of 41.36, with a highest score of 303*

  • Recent domestic performances, including 542 runs in the 2024‑25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, put his national team selection under discussion

As India prepares for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies, scheduled for October 2025, the selection committee faces a pivotal decision regarding the middle-order batting lineup. With Rishabh Pant sidelined due to a foot injury, the debate intensifies over who will fill the crucial spots in the batting order. One of the most discussed topics is the potential inclusion of Devdutt Padikkal, who has been in impressive form, possibly at the expense of Karun Nair.

Nair's recent performances have been under scrutiny. In the England series earlier this year, he managed just 205 runs in four Tests, with a highest score of 57, averaging slightly over 25. This has led to speculation that he may make way for Padikkal, who has been performing consistently well in domestic cricket

Karun Nair's Test Career Stats

Karun Nair's Test career has been a mix of remarkable highs and challenging lows. He made an unforgettable mark in December 2016 by scoring a triple century against England, becoming only the second Indian and third overall to achieve this feat in Test cricket. However, despite this monumental achievement, Nair's subsequent appearances for India were limited, leading to questions about consistency and opportunities.

In his Test career, Nair has played 10 matches, amassing 579 runs at an average of 41.36. His highest score stands at 303*, achieved during his historic triple century innings. Despite his potential, Nair's international appearances have been sporadic, often due to intense competition and selection decisions. His recent performances in domestic cricket, including a record-breaking 542 runs without dismissal in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, have reignited discussions about his place in the national team.

India's Probable Squad Against West Indies

Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Reddy and N Jagadeesan

