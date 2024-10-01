Cricket

Jersey Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch

Match eight of the ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26 will see a clash between Jersey and Kuwait. Here's how, when and where to watch it live

jersey-vs-kuwait-icc-cwc-challenge-2024-2026-x-jersey-cricket
Jersey National Cricket Team. Photo: X | Jersey Cricket
info_icon

Jersey will face Kuwait in the eighth match ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26 on October 1, Tuesday at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Narobi, Kenya. (More Cricket News)

The ICC CWC Challenge League A consists of teams - Denmark, Jersey, Kenya, Kuwait, Papua New Guinea and Qatar whereas Bahrain, Hong Kong China, Italy, Singapore, Tanzania and Uganda are placed in Challenge League B. Only the top two teams from each group will earn a spot at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff.

Team Jersey, led by Charles Perchard, enters this encounter following a convincing 7-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea. Meanwhile, Shem Ngoche's Kuwait side is bouyed by a 47-run win against Qatar in their previous match.

Jersey Vs Kuwait Squads:

Jersey:

Asa Tribe, Charlie Brennan, Jonty Jenner, Josh Lawrenson, Stanley Norman, Zak Tribe, Harrison Carlyon, Julius Sumerauer, Nick Greenwood, Jake Dunford (Wk), Patrick Gouge (Wk), Charles Perchard ( c ), Daniel Birrell, William Perchard

Kuwait:

Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche(c), Irfan Karim(w), Lucas Oluoch, Dhiren Gondaria, Sachin Bhudia, Peter Langat, Vraj Patel, Pushkar Sharma, Neil Mugabe, Sachin Gill

Live Streaming Of Jersey Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26

When is Jersey Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?

The Jersey Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 will be played on October 1, Tuesday at 12:00 PM IST at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi.

Where to watch Jersey Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match in India?

The Jersey Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Qatar Vs Papua New Guinea Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch
  2. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Jersey Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch
  4. WI-W Vs AUS-W, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. India U-19 Vs Australia U-19 Youth Test: IND Dominate AUS On Day 1 With Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Unbeaten 81
Football News
  1. Arsenal Vs PSG: Enrique Explains Ousmane Dembele Axing Ahead Of UCL Clash
  2. Simone Inzaghi Highlights Continuity As Key For Inter Milan In Serie A, Champions League Challenge
  3. Arsenal Vs PSG, Champions League Preview: Timber Agrees With Rodri's Fixture Congestion Concerns
  4. Barcelona Vs Young Boys, Champions League Preview: Hansi Flick Will Not Take Swiss Side For Granted
  5. Bayer Leverkusen Vs AC Milan, Champions League Preview: Alonso 'Honoured' To Face UCL Heavyweights
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Polls: 40 Constituencies To Vote During Final Phase On Oct 1| Key Candidates And Other Details
  2. Who Is Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh? New Chief Of Air Staff With More Than 5,000 Hrs Of Flying Experience
  3. Outlook's Ashwani Sharma Talks to People in Jammu Ahead of Polling
  4. PM Modi Dials Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu As Tensions Escalate In Middle East
  5. J&K Assembly Elections: Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi speaks to Outlook Ubeer Naqushbandi
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Israeli Military Begins Raids Across Lebanon As Ground Invasion Looms, Say Reports; Defence Minister Gallant Shares 'Next Phase In War'
  2. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
  3. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  4. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  5. Japan's Likely Next Leader Shigeru Ishiba Calls Election For October 27
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Highlights, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Beat UAE By 15 Runs
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign