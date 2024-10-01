Jersey Vs Kuwait Live Streaming, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26: When, Where To Watch

Jersey will face Kuwait in the eighth match ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26 on October 1, Tuesday at the Gymkhana Club Ground in Narobi, Kenya. (More Cricket News)
The ICC CWC Challenge League A consists of teams - Denmark, Jersey, Kenya, Kuwait, Papua New Guinea and Qatar whereas Bahrain, Hong Kong China, Italy, Singapore, Tanzania and Uganda are placed in Challenge League B. Only the top two teams from each group will earn a spot at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff.
Team Jersey, led by Charles Perchard, enters this encounter following a convincing 7-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea. Meanwhile, Shem Ngoche's Kuwait side is bouyed by a 47-run win against Qatar in their previous match.
Jersey Vs Kuwait Squads:
Jersey:
Asa Tribe, Charlie Brennan, Jonty Jenner, Josh Lawrenson, Stanley Norman, Zak Tribe, Harrison Carlyon, Julius Sumerauer, Nick Greenwood, Jake Dunford (Wk), Patrick Gouge (Wk), Charles Perchard ( c ), Daniel Birrell, William Perchard
Kuwait:
Rakep Patel, Shem Ngoche(c), Irfan Karim(w), Lucas Oluoch, Dhiren Gondaria, Sachin Bhudia, Peter Langat, Vraj Patel, Pushkar Sharma, Neil Mugabe, Sachin Gill
Live Streaming Of Jersey Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26
When is Jersey Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match?
The Jersey Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 will be played on October 1, Tuesday at 12:00 PM IST at the Gymkhana Club Ground, Nairobi.
Where to watch Jersey Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 match in India?
The Jersey Vs Kuwait, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League A 2024-26 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.