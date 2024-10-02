Japan Vs Philippines Toss Update, T20 World Cup Qualifier: JPN Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Japan captain Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming won the toss and decided to bat first against Philippines in Incheon, South Korea on Wednesday (October 2, 2024) in the seventh match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Region Qualifier B. (More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
Japan: Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming (c), Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Ibrahim Takahashi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Koji Abe, Declan Suzuki, Alex Patmore (wk), Wataru Miyauchi, Makoto Taniyama, Charles Hinze, Piyush Kumbhare.
Philippines: Gurbhupinder Chohan, Daniel Smith (c), Arashdeep Samra, Nivek Tanner, Rhys Burinaga, Miggy Podosky, Henry Tyler (wk), Jonathon Tuffin, Kepler Lukies, Liam Myott, Huzaifa Mohammed.
Japan have won all three of their games so far and are hence at the top of the table with six points. Philippines are in second place with two wins from three matches.
The two teams had earlier faced off in the opening match of the Qualifier, and Japan had won that clash narrowly by two wickets with just one ball remaining. In their previous match, Japan thrashed Indonesia by 53 runs, while Philippines beat hosts South Korea by 37 runs.
The winner of this six-team tournament will advance to the final qualifier for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka.
The Japan vs Philippines match is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It is not being telecast on any TV channel in India.