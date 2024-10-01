Cricket

Japan Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 7

Here's the live streaming details of the Japan Vs Philippines ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match 7

Japan-cricket-philippines-t20-world-cup
Japan cricket team. Photo: X/CricketJapan
info_icon

Japan will be looking to continue their winning run when they face Philippines in the seventh match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B. The winner of this six-team tournament will advance to the final qualifier for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)

Japan have so far won all three of their matches and sit on the top of the points table. Philippines have won two with their only loss of the tournament coming against Japan. Japan had chased down a 98-run target in the tournament opener against Philippines. However, they took 19.5 overs to complete the chase to win the match by two wickets.

Another exciting match could be on the cards as the top two sides in the table face each other in Incheon.

Japan: Kendel Fleming (c), Lachlan Lake, Ibrahim Takahashi, Alexander Patmore (wk), Wataru Miyauchi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Declan Suzuki, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Makoto Taniyama, Charles Hinze, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Alester Fleming, Piyush Kumbhare, Kohei Kubota, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Benjamin Ito Davis, Kiefer Lake

Philipinnes: Jun Hyunwoo (c), Alam Nakash, An Hyobeom, Balage Dilruksha, Altaf Gill, Kuldeep Gurjar, Iqbal Mudassir, Kim Daeyeon, Aamir Lal, Lee Kangmin (wk), Sameera Maduranga, Fazil Muhammad, Sameera Pitabeddara, Raja Shoaib (wk)

Live Streaming Details of Japan Vs Philippines Cricket Match:

When is Japan Vs Philippines ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?

The Japan Vs Philippines match of the ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B will be played on October 2, Wednesday at the Yeonhui Cricket Ground, Incheon at 6:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Japan Vs Philippines ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?

The live streaming of the Japan Vs Philippines, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Also, ICC TV will feature the matches in select regions.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Virat Kohli Gifts His Bat To Shakib Al Hasan After Potential Last Test Of BAN All-rounder
  2. Japan Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 7
  3. South Korea Vs Indonesia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 8
  4. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs St Lucia Kings Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Caribbean Premier League 2024 Qualifier 1 Match
  5. Namibia Vs United States Live Score, T20I Tri-Series: USA Bat First In Windhoek - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Mumbai City FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  2. Borussia Dortmund Vs Celtic, Champions League: Brendan Rodgers, The Bhoys Under 'No Illusions' About Tough BVB Test
  3. Arsenal Vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  4. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  5. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook Exclusive with Former Deputy CM of Haryana Dushyant Chautala
  2. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 56% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
  3. Day In Pics: October 01, 2024
  4. Regional Parties Add More Flavour To J&K's Political Mix
  5. Lebanon Explosions Prompts India To Limit Chinese CCTV Devices, New Rules To Prioritize Local Market
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. What Is Mossad, Israeli Intelligence Agency Allegedly Behind Recent Attacks In Lebanon
  3. Israel-Hezbollah Tensions On The Rise Amid Airstrikes & Ground Ops
  4. Thailand Bus Fire: School Bus Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 20, Including Children, Feared Dead
  5. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3