Japan Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 7

Japan will be looking to continue their winning run when they face Philippines in the seventh match of the T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B. The winner of this six-team tournament will advance to the final qualifier for the 2026 T20 World Cup that takes place in India and Sri Lanka. (More Cricket News)
Japan have so far won all three of their matches and sit on the top of the points table. Philippines have won two with their only loss of the tournament coming against Japan. Japan had chased down a 98-run target in the tournament opener against Philippines. However, they took 19.5 overs to complete the chase to win the match by two wickets.
Another exciting match could be on the cards as the top two sides in the table face each other in Incheon.
Japan: Kendel Fleming (c), Lachlan Lake, Ibrahim Takahashi, Alexander Patmore (wk), Wataru Miyauchi, Sabaorish Ravichandran, Declan Suzuki, Reo Sakurano Thomas, Makoto Taniyama, Charles Hinze, Koji Hardgrave Abe, Alester Fleming, Piyush Kumbhare, Kohei Kubota, Kazuma Kato-Stafford, Benjamin Ito Davis, Kiefer Lake
Philipinnes: Jun Hyunwoo (c), Alam Nakash, An Hyobeom, Balage Dilruksha, Altaf Gill, Kuldeep Gurjar, Iqbal Mudassir, Kim Daeyeon, Aamir Lal, Lee Kangmin (wk), Sameera Maduranga, Fazil Muhammad, Sameera Pitabeddara, Raja Shoaib (wk)
Where to watch Japan Vs Philippines ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match?
The live streaming of the Japan Vs Philippines, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. Also, ICC TV will feature the matches in select regions.