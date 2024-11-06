Cricket

Italy Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 3: When And Where To Watch

Here is how you can watch the Italy vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Joe Burns
Joe Burns last played international cricket for Australia in December 2020. Photo: X/@ICC
info_icon

Italy, a country known for its footballing prowess, is in desperate search for cricketing success. On Thursday, the Gareth Berg-led Azzurri take on Tanzania in a preliminary World Cup qualifying match for the 2027 ODI showpiece. (Bahrain vs Hong Kong Streaming | More Cricket News)

Watch the 3rd match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B between Italy and Tanzania, to be played at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe, Uganda live.

Boosted by the presence of former Australia batter Joe Burns, and of course the availability of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction-listed pacer Thomas Draca, Italy will start favourites against Tanzania.

In the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier, Italy won Group A with ease, winning all their games, as they continue to chase the dream of playing in a global showpiece.

Zeeshan Ali. - X/CricketHK
Bahrain Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 2: When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Tanzania, led by Abhik Patwa, are also a relative newbie in international cricket. But like other Associate members, they also harbour the same hopes of making it big on the global stage. In fact, they now enjoy sub-regional rivalries with the likes of Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, etc.

Read more about 2024–2026 Cricket World Cup Challenge League HERE.

Italy vs Tanzania Live Streaming And Telecast Details

When is Italy vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?

The Italy vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match is scheduled for Thursday, November 7 with a start time of 12:30pm IST (10:00am local) at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe.

How to watch Italy vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?

The Italy vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match can be streamed live on FanCode app and website.

Italy vs Tanzania Squads

Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (c), Omary Kitunda, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Kassim Nassoro, SanjayKumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Laksh Bakrania, Khalidy Juma, Harsheed Chohan, Ivan Selemani, Mohamed Issa, Johnson Nyambo, Simba Mbaki, Jumanne Masquater, Sefu Athumani

Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, Harry Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh, Gian Meade (wk), Gareth Berg (c), Stefano di Bartolomeo, Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Emilio Gay, Wayne Madsen, Grant Stewart, Rakibul Hasan, Zain Ali, Joe Burns.

The six-team event, a part of the ODI World Cup 2027 qualification process, started with a low-scoring match between hosts Uganda and Singapore at the same venue on Wednesday. Batting first, Singapore were shot out of 82 all out in 38.4 overs with only three batters -- the top three of Aman Desai, Aritra Dutta and Rohan Rangarajan -- recording double-digit scores.

For Uganda, Saurashtra-born pacer Dinesh Nakrani claimed six wickets for 20 runs while local lad Juma Miyagi chipped in with a couple of wickets (2/20). After a rocky start, the hosts completed the chase in 17.5 overs for a seven-wicket win. Skipper Riazat Ali Shah and his middle-order partner Kenneth Waiswa added an unbeaten 45-run stand to seal the deal.

In the second match, Bahrain take on Hong Kong at the Lugogo Stadium, Kampala with the same start time.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Italy Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 3: When And Where To Watch
  2. Bahrain Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 2: When And Where To Watch
  3. India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test Preview: KL Rahul's Batting Number, Form In Focus
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group A Day 1 Report: Shreyas Iyer Returns With Sparkling Century
  5. India A Vs Australia A 2nd Test: KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel Added To IND-A Squad
Football News
  1. ISL 2024-25: FC Goa Beat Punjab FC 2-1 To Claim Back-To-Back Home Victories
  2. FC Goa Vs Punjab FC LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: Gaurs Beat Shers At Fatorda| FCG 2-1 PFC
  3. Brentford Vs Bournemouth, Premier League Preview: Match Prediction, Players To Watch - All You Need To Know
  4. Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Sturm Graz: Nuri Sahin Hails 'Very Important, Deserved Win' For BVB
  5. Ruben Amorim’s Grand Exit: Sporting CP Thrash Manchester City 4-1 In 'Perfect Farewell'
Tennis News
  1. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff Ends Iga Swiatek Hoodoo To Reach Last Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  3. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  5. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Truck-Auto Collision In UP's Hardoi Kills 10, Including 3 Children
  2. J&K Assembly Passes Special Status Resolution; NC Hails It As Fulfilment Of Article 370 Promise, Mehbooba Calls It Half-Hearted
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. In Pictures: Layers Of Smog Continues To Engulf National Capital Region
  5. PM Modi Congratulates Donald Trump On 'Historic Election Victory'
Entertainment News
  1. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  2. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  3. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  4. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  5. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
US News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  3. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  4. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  5. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
World News
  1. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  2. ‘Greatest Comeback In US History’: World Leaders React To Donald Trump's Historic Victory | US Elections 2024
  3. From Anger To Optimism: How Global Media Are Interpreting Trump’s Win
  4. US Elections 2024: Republicans Cross Majority Mark, Trump Declares 'Golden Age' In Victory Speech | Top Quotes
  5. Where Will Trump Take The US Economy?
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: More Aid For Girls In Mahayuti Manifesto; INDIA Bloc Promises 10 Lakh Jobs In Jharkhand
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 1st ODI Toss Update: Afghanistan Bat First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  3. ‘High-Handed’: SC Raps UP Govt For Illegal Demolition Action, Orders Rs 25 Lakhs Compensation
  4. US Presidential Election 2024 Results: Trump Elected 47th President In 'Historic' Comeback
  5. Who Is Ding Liren? The Forgotten World Champ Set To Face D Gukesh In Chess Championship
  6. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  7. Horoscope For November 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival