Italy Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 3: When And Where To Watch

Italy, a country known for its footballing prowess, is in desperate search for cricketing success. On Thursday, the Gareth Berg-led Azzurri take on Tanzania in a preliminary World Cup qualifying match for the 2027 ODI showpiece. (Bahrain vs Hong Kong Streaming | More Cricket News)
Watch the 3rd match of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B between Italy and Tanzania, to be played at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe, Uganda live.
Boosted by the presence of former Australia batter Joe Burns, and of course the availability of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction-listed pacer Thomas Draca, Italy will start favourites against Tanzania.
In the recent ICC Men's T20 World Cup Sub Regional Europe Qualifier, Italy won Group A with ease, winning all their games, as they continue to chase the dream of playing in a global showpiece.
Tanzania, led by Abhik Patwa, are also a relative newbie in international cricket. But like other Associate members, they also harbour the same hopes of making it big on the global stage. In fact, they now enjoy sub-regional rivalries with the likes of Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Zambia, etc.
Italy vs Tanzania Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When is Italy vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?
The Italy vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match is scheduled for Thursday, November 7 with a start time of 12:30pm IST (10:00am local) at Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe.
How to watch Italy vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?
The Italy vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match can be streamed live on FanCode app and website.
Italy vs Tanzania Squads
Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (c), Omary Kitunda, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Kassim Nassoro, SanjayKumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Laksh Bakrania, Khalidy Juma, Harsheed Chohan, Ivan Selemani, Mohamed Issa, Johnson Nyambo, Simba Mbaki, Jumanne Masquater, Sefu Athumani
Italy: Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, Harry Manenti, Marcus Campopiano, Jaspreet Singh, Gian Meade (wk), Gareth Berg (c), Stefano di Bartolomeo, Crishan Kalugamage, Thomas Draca, Emilio Gay, Wayne Madsen, Grant Stewart, Rakibul Hasan, Zain Ali, Joe Burns.
The six-team event, a part of the ODI World Cup 2027 qualification process, started with a low-scoring match between hosts Uganda and Singapore at the same venue on Wednesday. Batting first, Singapore were shot out of 82 all out in 38.4 overs with only three batters -- the top three of Aman Desai, Aritra Dutta and Rohan Rangarajan -- recording double-digit scores.
For Uganda, Saurashtra-born pacer Dinesh Nakrani claimed six wickets for 20 runs while local lad Juma Miyagi chipped in with a couple of wickets (2/20). After a rocky start, the hosts completed the chase in 17.5 overs for a seven-wicket win. Skipper Riazat Ali Shah and his middle-order partner Kenneth Waiswa added an unbeaten 45-run stand to seal the deal.
In the second match, Bahrain take on Hong Kong at the Lugogo Stadium, Kampala with the same start time.