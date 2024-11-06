Italy Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 3: When And Where To Watch

The six-team event, a part of the ODI World Cup 2027 qualification process, started with a low-scoring match between hosts Uganda and Singapore at the same venue on Wednesday. Batting first, Singapore were shot out of 82 all out in 38.4 overs with only three batters -- the top three of Aman Desai, Aritra Dutta and Rohan Rangarajan -- recording double-digit scores.