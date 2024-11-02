ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League Group B Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Teams - All You Need To Know

Offering a pathway to the 2027 ODI World Cup, the ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 is underway, with the Group A clashes recently concluding in Nairobi, Kenya. The Challenge League Group B is set to be held in Uganda from November 6 to 16, 2024. (More Cricket News)
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: Format
This is the second edition of the tournament. Split across two groups of six teams, Challenge League A and Challenge League B offer a better chance for teams to progress than in the previous edition, with the winners and runners-up from each group securing a place at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Playoff.
Jersey and Papua New Guinea emerged as the top two teams from Group A, and have both advanced to the playoff. In the Group B competition, all the six teams will face each other once in a round-robin manner over 15 matches.
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: Teams, Venues
Challenge League B comprises Bahrain, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, Tanzania and hosts Uganda. The matches will be played at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala and the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe.
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: Qualification Route
Eight teams qualified for the Challenge League on the basis of their performance in the previous edition of the qualification pathway. Four teams also secured their place by virtue of progressing from the Challenge League Playoff held in Malaysia: Bahrain, Italy, Kuwait and Tanzania.
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: Schedule
November 6: Uganda vs Singapore, 12:30pm IST
November 7: Bahrain vs Hong Kong and Italy vs Tanzania (both at 12:30pm)
November 9: Uganda vs Tanzania and Hong Kong vs Italy (both at 12:30pm)
November 10: Uganda vs Hong Kong and Bahrain vs Singapore (both at 12:30pm)
November 12: Bahrain vs Italy and Hong Kong vs Tanzania (both at 12:30pm)
November 13: Singapore vs Tanzania and Uganda vs Italy (both at 12:30pm)
November 15: Bahrain vs Tanzania and Hong Kong vs Singapore (both at 12:30pm)
November 16: Italy vs Singapore and Uganda vs Bahrain (both at 12:30pm)
ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
The ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League 2024-26 Group B matches will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. They will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.