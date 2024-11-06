Bahrain Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 2: When And Where To Watch

Bahrain meet Hong Kong in the second match of the 2024–2026 Cricket World Cup Challenge League B at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala, Uganda on Thursday (November 6, 2024). Watch the Bahrain vs Hong Kong cricket match live. (Italy vs Tanzania Streaming | More Cricket News)
The six-team event, a part of the ODI World Cup 2027 qualification process, started with a low-scoring match between hosts Uganda and Singapore at the same venue on Wednesday. Batting first, Singapore were shot out of 82 all out in 38.4 overs with only three batters -- the top three of Aman Desai, Aritra Dutta and Rohan Rangarajan -- recording double-digit scores.
For Uganda, Saurashtra-born pacer Dinesh Nakrani claimed six wickets for 20 runs while local lad Juma Miyagi chipped in with a couple of wickets (2/20). After a rocky start, the hosts completed the chase in 17.5 overs for a seven-wicket win. Skipper Riazat Ali Shah and his middle-order partner Kenneth Waiswa added an unbeaten 45-run stand to seal the deal.
The Nizakat Khan-led Hong Kong cricket team reached the east-central African country after having a memorable swing at Hong Kong Cricket Sixes 2024 where some of their players rubbed shoulders with global stars, past and present.
Bahrain, meanwhile, have been camping in Uganda and Haider Butt & Co. also did indulge in a T20 International cricket with the hosts. The two-match series ended in a 1-1 tie.
Other teams in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League B are Italy and Tanzania. The two teams also face off at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe in a Thursday double header.
Given List A status, the competition is in its second cycle. In the inaugural edition, for the 2023 World Cup, Canada and Jersey won League A and League B titles, respectively.
Bahrain Vs Hong Kong Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When is Bahrain Vs Hong Kong, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?
The Bahrain Vs Hong Kong, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match is scheduled for Thursday, November 7 with a start time of 12:30pm IST (10:00am local) at the Lugogo Stadium, Kampala.
How to watch Bahrain Vs Hong Kong, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?
The Bahrain Vs Hong Kong, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match can be streamed live on FanCode app and website.
Bahrain Vs Hong Kong Squads
Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan (c), Ehsan Khan, Anas Khan, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Anshuman Rath, Luke Jones, Darsh Vora, Ali Hassan, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Shiv Mathur, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Nasrulla Rana, Adil Mehmood.
Bahrain: Haider Butt (c), Asif Ali, Imran Khan, Ahmer Bin Nasir (wk), Shahbaz Badar, Umer Toor, Sohail Ahmed, Abdul Majid Malik, Junaid Aziz, Muhammad Salman, Rizwan Butt, Sachin Kumar, Imran Anwar.