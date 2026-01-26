Ireland Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: IRE Eye Win Against ITA

Ireland vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to ball-by-ball commentary for the third T20I between IRE and ITA on Monday, January 26, at The Sevens Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.
Italy head into the series finale in search of a consolation victory after Ireland wrapped up the contest with back-to-back wins. The Irish claimed the first two matches by three wickets and 24 runs, with Harry Tector leading the charge through a steady 41 in the opener and a blistering unbeaten 96 in the second game.
Italy showed fight through Anthony Mosca’s 35 and 69 and Wayne Madsen’s unbeaten 61, but they were unable to prevent Ireland from sealing the series 2-0.
Ireland Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Ball-By-Ball Commentary
Ireland Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Squads
Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), George Dockrell, Ben White, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Ben Calitz (wk), Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Matthew Humphreys.
Italy: JJ Smuts, Wayne Madsen (c), Grant Stewart, Benjamin Manenti, Gian-Piero Meade (wk), Jaspreet Singh, Harry Manenti, Crishan Kalugamage, Syed Naqvi, Ali Hasan, Marcus Campopiano (wk), Zain Ali, Justin Mosca, Anthony Mosca, Thomas Draca.
Ireland Vs Italy LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming
The third T20I between Ireland and Italy will not be broadcast or streamed live in India.