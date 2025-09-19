Ireland Vs England, 2nd T20I: Toss Delayed Due To Rain In Dublin

The toss for the second T20I between Ireland and England has been delayed to due to rain
The match is taking place at the Village in Dublin in Malahide
England are leading the series with a thumping win in the series opener at the same venue
England face Ireland in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Village, Dublin in Malahide on Friday, September 19. Check out all the important update of the IRE v ENG 2nd T20I right here.
Ireland Vs England, 2nd T20I Toss Update
The toss for the second T20I has been delayed due to bad weather in Dublin.
Ireland Vs England, 2nd T20I Playing XIs
The Playing XIs for both the sides will be out after the toss. Stay tuned for latest updates
Squads:
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Jordan Neill, Benjamin Calitz
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell(c), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Scott Currie, Jordan Cox, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker
The first match resulted in a one-sided victory of England who thus hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Phil Salt hit a brilliant 89 as England eased to a four-wicket win over Ireland in the opening T20I in Dublin, Malahide. England chased down 197 with 14 balls to spare in what was Jacob Bethell's first match as an England skipper.
Ireland Vs England, 2nd T20I Live Streaming
Ireland vs England, 2nd T20I can be enjoyed in India by live streaming it on FanCode app and website.