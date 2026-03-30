IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rohit Blasts Fastest Fifty, Rahane's Indirect Dig At Cricket Australia

The day after Virat Kohli's fifty, Rohit Sharma also smashed his fastest IPL fifty, while Ajinkya Rahane questions Cricket Australia over selective NOCs to their players

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Vikas Patwal
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IPL 2026 Dispatch
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Naman Dhir celebrate after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026 AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma slams 23-ball fifty in Mumbai successful 221-run chase against KKR

  • Ajinkya Rahane questions Cricket Australia over selective NOCs to their players after loss to MI

  • Sunil Narine surpasses Keiron Pollard to becomes the overseas player with most number of IPL matches

The second day of the Indian Premier League 2026 comes to an end, and we already have four 200-plus scores, showing the continuing dominance of bat over ball.

The recently concluded T20 World Cup was a trailer in that sense, and the initial two matches continuing the trend just show that the movie is now in full display.

Yesterday, Royal Challengers Bengaluru made a mockery of the 201-run target set by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing it in just 15.2 overs. Today, the Mumbai Indians took it a notch up by comfortably making short work of the 221 runs set by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here are today's talking points:

RoKo still going strong

Yesterday, it was Virat Kohli, and today, Rohit Sharma showed that they might have retired from the T20I, but they still have the hunger and ability to score elegant runs for fun. Rohit Sharma slammed 78 off just 38 balls to play an integral role in MI's mammoth 221-run chase.

He, along with Ryan Rickleton (81), forged a 141-run stand for the first wicket in 11.5 overs and sealed the outcome of the match to a greater extent.

Virat and Rohit's blistering knocks are not just a good sign for the fans of their respective franchises but also for the Indian cricket fans, as they are still an integral part of the international ODI setup.

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Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool
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Mumbai's Opening Match Facts

Mumbai blasted away Kolkata comfortably by 6 wickets in their first match of IPL 2026. A normal group turned out to be a momentous occasion for the franchise as it was the first time since 2012 that they won their first league match of the tournament, and this win marked the end of a 14-year wait.

It was quite evident by the reaction of the players and the owners what the win meant for them. Mumbai Indians have a strong squad this time around, and this win will not only boost their morale but will send alarm bells to other teams about the rise of a sleeping giant.

Most Matches By An Overseas Player

Sunil Narine played his 190th IPL match against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, March 30, 2026. With this, he topped the list of overseas players with the most IPL matches. He surpassed the veteran Keiron Pollard, who had played 189 matches during his IPL career.

The West Indian all-rounder is touted as one of the IPL greats as he has bagged 187 wickets so far in his career and is in the 4th spot of the list of bowlers with most wickets in the league.

Most matches by an overseas player in the IPL

190 - Sunil Narine*

189 - Kieron Pollard

184 - AB de Villiers

184 - David Warner

161 - DJ Bravo

Vaibhav Sooryavnashi Against 2nd Season Syndrome

The 15-year-old child prodigy will take on the field tomorrow against the Chennai Super Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. He took the entire cricketing world by storm with the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history last year.

He took on some world-class bowlers without breaking a sweat and gained widespread fame, but this season will pose new challenges for the teenager, as teams will analyze his game and will come up with proper plans to counter his aggressive style of play.

This is usually called the second-season syndrome, when opposition studies your first season and come up with better plans, and this is where most young talents falter. Will Sooryavanshi be able to counter the second-season syndrome, because if he does, then only the sky is the limit for the young dynamite batter.

Quote Of The Day

The quote of the day comes from Ajinkya Rahane, who indirectly takes a dig at Cricket Australia (CA) for their conservative and conditional approach towards participation in the IPL.

With 21 Tests lined up for Australia in the next two months, CA has either rejected or given conditional NOCs to their fast bowlers, which has disrupted the plans of many teams in the tournament.

One of its effects was seen today in the KKR vs MI match, where the former couldn't bowl from their marquee all-rounder Cameron Green, for whom they have paid a massive INR 25.20 crore, as he's not cleared by their board to bowl.

When Ajinkya Rahane was asked in the press conference why Green didn't bowl, he replied, "That question you need to ask to Cricket Australia." It sums up the frustration of many franchises, including KKR, who paid huge money to get the services of the world's best players and now they aren't either not getting their services or not being able to use them optimally.

Picture Of The Day

Rohit Sharma Fifty
Rohit Sharma smashed his fastest IPL fifty against KKR Photo: X/Star Sports
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Rohit Sharma retired from the T20 Internationals in 2024, but the knock today showed his pedigree as he smashed his fastest half-century of the IPL in just 23 balls to play a vital role in guiding MI to a 6-wicket win over KKR.

This innings is a testament to his talent and the immense hard work the veteran Indian batter is putting into his game and fitness, which was on display at today's encounter.

Q

How much did Rohit Sharma scored against KKR?

A

Rohit Sharma smashed 23-ball fifty against KKR in the first match in Mumbai.

Q

After how long did MI won their first match of the IPL?

A

MI won the first match of the IPL for the first time since 2012.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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