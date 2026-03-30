IPL 2026 Dispatch: Rohit Blasts Fastest Fifty, Rahane's Indirect Dig At Cricket Australia

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Naman Dhir celebrate after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026 AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, right, and Naman Dhir celebrate after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai, India, Sunday, March 29, 2026 AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool