Gujarat Titans 'Are Not Here To Participate': Ashish Nehra Reveals Team's 'Mindset' Ahead Of IPL 2026

Since joining the IPL in 2022, Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent teams, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their inaugural campaign in 2022

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We Are Here To Win, Head Coach Ashish Nehra Stresses Gujarat Titans Clear Approach
Gary Kirsten and Ashish Nehra watch IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Photo: File photo
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans ready for the upcoming 2026 season

  • Head coach Ashish Nehra gives an idea of GT's approach for this edition

  • The Titans are one of the most consistent teams in the league since introduction in 2022

Gujarat Titans have outlined their clear approach ahead of IPL 2026, with Head Coach Ashish Nehra stating that the team remains focused on competing and winning.

Speaking at Shubharambh 2026, a landmark evening that brought together the full squad, franchise owners, partners and fans, Nehra said the Titans are not looking to change their way of playing.

“I don’t think there’s a need to think differently this season. In fact, I don’t have to think, the players do. They have to think. They have to play; I’m sitting outside,” he said, highlighting the team’s trust in players and their decision-making.

Reinforcing the team’s mindset, Nehra added, “From day one, our mindset has been clear, we are not here to participate, we are here to compete and win. For a new team, it’s easy to think it might take time, but that was never our approach.”

Since joining the IPL in 2022, Gujarat Titans have been one of the most consistent teams, reaching the playoffs in three of their first four seasons and winning the title in their inaugural campaign in 2022.

On continuity within the group, Nehra said, “You’re talking about a captain who has been with the team from day one and has seen that journey. I don’t think we are looking to do anything different this season.”

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Shubharambh 2026 marked the start of the new season, while reflecting on the franchise’s five-year journey. Showcasing the unity, ambition and Gujarat-first ethos that continues to define the franchise, the event blended reflection, recognition and cultural celebration, reinforcing the team’s deep-rooted connect with its fans and the state.

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31, before returning to Ahmedabad for their first home fixture on April 4 against Rajasthan Royals.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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