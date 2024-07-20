IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI To Meet Owners At July-End To Discuss Retention Policy - Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly told Indian Premier League (IPL) owners to be available on July 30 or 31 for a meeting where the retention policy for the upcoming IPL season will be high on agenda. (More Cricket News)
A report published in Cricbuzz on Saturday quoted insiders as confirming that such a meeting would take place at the BCCI office in Mumbai even though the exact date of it is not yet confirmed.
High on agenda will be the player retention policy for the upcoming season of IPL. Earlier reports have revealed that different franchises have expressed contrasting views on the policy with some wanting as many as eight retentions while some calling for a clean slate.
The usage of the Right To Match card will also be up for discussion. Right To Match card gave a team the right to match the final bid for a player who was associated with it for the last season of the tournament. Teams had the option to use this card in the auction ahead of the 2018 IPL season. However, in the last mega auction ahead of the 2022 IPL, Right To Match cards were not used.
BCCI reportedly already had discussions with owners of IPL teams about these policies.
Another point that will reportedly be discussed is the increase in the player purse. The Cricbuzz report states that the purse with each team could go up to Rs 120 crore for the upcoming mega auction. The price point of each retention will also be debated.
In the last mega auction, the first retention cost a team Rs 17 crore. With an increase in the player purse, this amount could rise as well. Cricbuzz speculates that the value of the first retention could go up to Rs 20 crore.