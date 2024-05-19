IPL 2024, SRH Vs PBKS: Will It Rain Today In Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium?

SRH vs PBKS Hyderabad Weather Updates: It's the penultimate day in the IPL 2024 league stage with a double-header on Sunday starting with already qualified Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Punjab Kings and later it's Kolkata Knight Riders in action against Rajasthan Royals. (Key Stats | Prediction)
Sunrisers Hyderabad, who had finished in the bottom half in each of the last three editions of the IPL, came out all guns blazing this year to establish themselves as firm contenders for the title with their ultra-aggressive batting approach and skillful bowling.
Placed at the third spot with 15 points from 13 matches, SRH can reach a maximum of 17 points if they get the better of PBKS on Sunday.
As for PBKS, they won't have the services of their England players, including stand-in skipper Sam Curran, who had played a decisive role in their five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals.
With Curran returning home for national duty, India wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma will be captaining the Punjab Kings in their final match of the season.
Weather In Hyderabad Today?
As per AccuWeather, it will be partly sunny and humid. The temperature will be around 33 degrees Celsius. The cloud cover will be at 18%.