Cricket

IPL 2024: MI Concerns Grow As Suryakumar Yadav Likely To Be Out For Few More Games

Suryakumar Yadav, who plays for Mumbai Indians, has been missing in action in the league and his team has lost both its matches so far

PTI
Updated on:
X%2F%40surya_14kumar
Suryakumar Yadav Photo: X/@surya_14kumar
info_icon

World's number one T20 batter Suryakumar Yadav will skip a few more IPL matches as he continues to recover from a sports hernia surgery with the National Cricket Academy (NCA) keeping a watch on his progress. (Full IPL Coverage)

Riyan Parag - X/@RajasthanRoyals
IPL 2024: 'Will Play for India In 2 Years,' Experts Hail Riyan Parag For Fifty Against DC

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Yadav, who plays for Mumbai Indians, has been missing in action in the league and his team has lost both its matches so far.

"Surya is making very good progress and very soon he will be back playing for MI. However, he might have to sit out for a few more games, having missed the first two," a BCCI source said.

While MI is missing Yadav, the BCCI doesn't want to take any chances with the big-hitter's fitness as he is expected to play a huge role in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies in June.

"For BCCI, the main concern is if he is on course for World T20 which he is. Obviously he will play for MI but after a sports hernia surgery, he can't be rushed," the source said.

Hardik Pandya - AP
IPL 2024, SRH Vs MI: Irfan Pathan Slams Hardik Pandya's 'Ordinary' Captaincy, Slow Batting

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The 33-year-old often draws comparisons with retired South African superstar A B de Villiers for his range of shots. He has a superb strike rate of 171.55 in the format.

Yadav has appeared in 60 T20 Internationals for India and has 2141 runs, including four hundreds.

MI will take on Rajasthan Royals in their third game, the first at home in Mumbai, on Monday.

