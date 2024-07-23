India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper

Charith Asalanka was announced the new captain of the Sri Lankan team as the hosts revealed their 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against India starting from July 27 in Pallekele. (More Cricket News)
Asalanka replaces Wanindu Hasaranga as the T20I captain who resigned from the post after a dismal T20 World Cup campaign where Sri Lanka faced a group stage exit.
The T20I games will be played on the 27th, 28th, and 30th July at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka squad for T20Is against India
Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando