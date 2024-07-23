Cricket

India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper

The T20I games will be played on the 27th, 28th, and 30th July at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

Charith Asalanka-India vs Sri Lanka
Charith Asalanka.
info_icon

Charith Asalanka was announced the new captain of the Sri Lankan team as the hosts revealed their 16-member squad for the three-match T20I series against India starting from July 27 in Pallekele. (More Cricket News)

Asalanka replaces Wanindu Hasaranga as the T20I captain who resigned from the post after a dismal T20 World Cup campaign where Sri Lanka faced a group stage exit.

The T20I games will be played on the 27th, 28th, and 30th July at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka squad for T20Is against India

Charith Asalanka (Captain), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Janith Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. Younis Khan Believes Late Head Coach Bob Woolmer Would Have Changed Pakistan Cricket For Good
  3. ENG Vs WI: Shoaib Bashir Credits Jack Leach For His Recent England Success
  4. IND Vs SL: Indian Team, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Land In Sri Lanka For White-Ball Series
  5. Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: SL, BAN Register Comprehensive Wins; Move Closer To Semifinals
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi To Miss MLS All-Star Game; This Big Name Will Also Not Feature
  2. MLS: Los Angeles FC Confirm Departure Of Mamadou Fall To Barcelona
  3. Tottenham's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Secures Loan Transfer To Marseille As Ange Postecoglou Continues Rebuild
  4. Amadou Onana Ready To Take Aston Villa To Top Following Everton Switch
  5. Premier League: Ian Maatsen Looking Forward To Working With 'Brilliant' Unai Emery At Aston Villa
Tennis News
  1. Sumit Nagal Bounces Back To Beat Lucas Klein, Enters Pre-Quarterfinals Of Kitzbuhel Open in Austria
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Alexander Zverev Confident Of Retaining Gold Despite Injury Concerns
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Marketa Vondrousova Pulls Out As Hubert Hurkacz Fails To Recover In Time
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Rafael Nadal Aiming To Improve To Match Carlos Alcaraz's 'Great Level'
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Tennis Star Marketa Vondrousova Withdraws Citing Injury
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  2. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Centre Targets Fiscal Deficit At 4.9% of GDP, Will Further Simplify GST
  2. Parliament LIVE Updates: 'People Gave Unique Opportunity', Says FM Sitharaman In Budget Speech; Opposition Boos
  3. 'IT Industry Exerting Pressure To Go Ahead': Karnataka Minister On 14-Hour Work Day Proposal
  4. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  5. NEET-UG Physics Question Row: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer, Says SC
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Blake Lively Reveals Her 'Middle School Obsessions' Shaped 'Deadpool', Kavita Kaushik Quits Television, Eminem Ends Taylor Swift's 12-Week Reign
  2. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  3. 'Emily In Paris 4' Trailer Review: Emily Tries To Find The One Between Gabriel And Alfie
  4. Radhikka Madan Opens Up About The Age Gap With 'Sarfira' Co-Star Akshay Kumar: I Read 42 Reviews And...
  5. 'FIR' Actor Kavita Kaushik Quits Television: I Keep Getting Offered TV Projects On Daayan
US News
  1. Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children
  2. Elon Musk Says His Son Was 'Killed' By The 'Woke Mind Virus' | What Does It Mean?
  3. Get Free Chicken At Chick-fil-A With The Code Moo Game: Here's How!
  4. Disney Changes 'Offensive' Character Name After 50 Years | Here's Why
  5. Kamala Harris Eyes Democratic Nomination, Praises Biden's 'Selfless & Patriotic Act' To Exit Presidential Race
World News
  1. BAPS Swaminarayan Temple In Canada's Edmonton Defaced
  2. Nepal's Lumbini, UK's Stonehenge Sites To Be Examined During WHC Session This Year
  3. Syria: UN Envoy Warns Threat Of Terrorism 'Resurging' With Attacks By IS Extremists
  4. Mali: 26 Villagers Killed In Latest Violent Attack
  5. Leader Of Myanmar's Army Govt Named Acting President
Latest Stories
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hosts Reveal T20I Squad With Charith Asalanka Named New Skipper
  2. NEET-UG Physics Question Row: IIT-Delhi Panel Finds One Correct Answer, Says SC
  3. Budget 2024: Sitharaman Announces Big Plans For Andhra Pradesh, Bihar
  4. 'Suriya 44' New Promo: Suriya Nails His Gangster Avatar In Karthik Subbaraj's Film
  5. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 23 July: Blake Lively Reveals Her 'Middle School Obsessions' Shaped 'Deadpool', Kavita Kaushik Quits Television, Eminem Ends Taylor Swift's 12-Week Reign
  6. From Utopia To Dystopia: The Wild Wild Story Of Osho’s Commune
  7. Union Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Centre Targets Fiscal Deficit At 4.9% of GDP, Will Further Simplify GST
  8. Parliament LIVE Updates: 'People Gave Unique Opportunity', Says FM Sitharaman In Budget Speech; Opposition Boos