Cricket

India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Fans Flood Social Media As BCCI Announces ODI, T20I Squad For SL Trip

Social media has been making quite a bit of noise since the time the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. However, there were mixed reactions with a few surprising changes that came through within the setup

Hardik Pandya, IND vs AUS, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eights, AP photo
Hardik Pandya helped India win ICC T20 World Cup 2024 with his bowling heroics in the final against South Africa. Photo: AP/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Social media has been making quite a bit of noise since the time the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. However, there were mixed reactions with a few surprising changes that came through within the setup. (More Cricket News)

Suryakumar Yadav was named as India’s T20I skipper, while Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the ship in ODIs. Shubman Gill replaced star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the T20I vice-captain as he also missed out from the ODI setup.

With many fans celebrating the appointment of Gill into the leadership role, few fans were very upset with Hardik Pandya not being selected as the T20I skipper.

Many others also stressed on the omission of Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sanju Samson yet again did not make the cut, despite having a century in India’s last ODI game and fans revealed their disappointment. 

Here’s how the internet reacted after India’s squads came through

India will kick-off their Sri Lanka tour on Sunday, July 27th with the three-match T20I series that will run till Tuesday, July 30th and will be followed by the three-match ODI series from Friday, August 2nd, with the final game being played on Wednesday, August 7th.

The T20I leg will be played in Pallekele, while the ODI games will be hosted in Colombo. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Fans Flood Social Media As BCCI Announces ODI, T20I Squad For SL Trip
  2. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Ollie Pope Hails 'Lucky Charm' Aaron Ramsdale After Windies Century
  3. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka Squad: Five Players Who Are Unlucky To Miss Out Ft Sanju Samson
  4. Texas Super Kings Vs Washington Freedom Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test Day 1: Ton-Up Ollie Pope Helps England Go Beyond 400
Football News
  1. Scottish Premiership: Schmeichel Reunites With Rodgers At Celtic
  2. Graham Potter 'Ready' For Management Return, Salutes Southgate Amid England Links
  3. Transfer News: Bayer Leverkusen Complete Martin Terrier Signing As Alonso Bolsters Attack
  4. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg After One Season
  5. Transfer News: Mason Greenwood Leaves Manchester United For Marseille
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  2. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  5. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: Delhi-San Francisco Flight Lands In Russia; Naxal IED Blast Injures 2 DRG Jawans In Chhattisgarh
  2. A Vicious Cycle Of Violence In Jammu And Kashmir
  3. Beyond Jammu Encounters, It Is Mainstream Parties VS DGP In The Calm Valley
  4. Why Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation Act Was A Utopia  
  5. Chhattisgarh: 2 DRG Jawans Injured After Naxalites Plant IED in Forest Of Bijapur
Entertainment News
  1. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  2. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  3. Natasa Stankovic-Hardik Pandya Confirm Separation After 4 Years Of Being Together: This Was A Tough Decision
  4. Janhvi Kapoor Hospitalised Due To Food Poisoning, Father Boney Kapoor Confirms
  5. Deepika Padukone Continues Setting Fashion Goals With Her Maternity Style
US News
  1. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican's Presidential Nomination
  2. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  3. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  4. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  5. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
World News
  1. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican's Presidential Nomination
  2. South Korea Restarts Propaganda Broadcasts After North Launches Trash Balloons
  3. 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile, Say USGS
  4. Bangladesh Quota Protest: 32 Dead, Internet Suspended, State Broadcaster Set On Fire | Details
  5. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Join Forces To Fight The Headless Villain In Chanderi
  2. Monsoon Updates: Heavy Rain In Mumbai, Showers In Delhi; 6 Dead In Karnataka Landslide
  3. Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Welcome A Baby Girl: We Are Tickled Pink With Joy
  4. Nepal Landslide: 19 Bodies, Including 4 Indians, Recovered Week After Twin Bus Accident
  5. Kanwar Yatra: Police Ask Eatery Owners To Show Names To Rule Out 'Confusion'; Politicians React
  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
  8. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road