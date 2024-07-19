India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Fans Flood Social Media As BCCI Announces ODI, T20I Squad For SL Trip

Social media has been making quite a bit of noise since the time the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the squads for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour. However, there were mixed reactions with a few surprising changes that came through within the setup. (More Cricket News)
Suryakumar Yadav was named as India’s T20I skipper, while Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the ship in ODIs. Shubman Gill replaced star all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the T20I vice-captain as he also missed out from the ODI setup.
With many fans celebrating the appointment of Gill into the leadership role, few fans were very upset with Hardik Pandya not being selected as the T20I skipper.
Many others also stressed on the omission of Abhishek Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sanju Samson yet again did not make the cut, despite having a century in India’s last ODI game and fans revealed their disappointment.
Here’s how the internet reacted after India’s squads came through
India will kick-off their Sri Lanka tour on Sunday, July 27th with the three-match T20I series that will run till Tuesday, July 30th and will be followed by the three-match ODI series from Friday, August 2nd, with the final game being played on Wednesday, August 7th.
The T20I leg will be played in Pallekele, while the ODI games will be hosted in Colombo.