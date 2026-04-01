IPL 2026 Stats: Virat Kohli Nears Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

Summary of this article
Virat Kohli is in the top-six of the highest run-getter in IPL 2026
Abhishek Sharma leads the race for Orange Cap
Anshul Kamboj tops the Purple Cap list
The Match 34 clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT) was a high-scoring extravaganza that significantly impacted the leaderboards for both the Orange and Purple Caps.
Sai Sudharsan was the undisputed star for the Titans, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls to become the tournament's second-highest run-scorer. He was expertly countered by RCB’s Virat Kohli, who moved into third place overall with an 81, and Devdutt Padikkal, whose blistering 55 provided the middle-order firepower needed to complete the chase with ease.
On the bowling front, the pace bowlers found it difficult to contain the scoring on a flat Chinnaswamy deck, but Suyash Sharma managed to provide impact by picking up the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill, finishing with figures of 1/36.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar managed to tighten his grip on the Purple Cap as well as he picked up a wicket and registered figures of 1/31.
For the Titans, Rashid Khan was the sole threat in a tough outing, dismissing Padikkal just as he was threatening to finish the game early. He scalped two wickets conceding just 49 runs.
These individual performances have further congested the top of the standings, making the race for the caps one of the most competitive in recent IPL history.
Orange Cap Standings After Match 34
The Orange Cap leaderboard is currently a fascinating mix of young Indian talent and seasoned international stalwarts. In the chase for the Orange Cap, Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma maintains his lead at the top of the charts. He has amassed 323 runs in 7 matches, boasting a prolific average of 53.83 and an explosive strike rate of 215.33.
His teammate Heinrich Klaasen follows closely in second with 320 runs at an average of 53.33 and a strike rate of 153.11. Sanju Samson of Chennai Super Kings occupies the third spot with 293 runs, supported by two centuries earlier in the season.
Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill is fourth with 265 runs (average 53.00), while Rajasthan Royals' young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi rounds out the top five with 254 runs at a strike rate of 220.86. Notably, Virat Kohli moved up to sixth place with 247 runs following his unbeaten match-winning knock against the Titans.
Purple Cap Standings After Match 34
The battle for the Purple Cap has seen a shift at the summit, with Chennai Super Kings’ Anshul Kamboj reclaiming the lead. Kamboj has picked up 14 wickets in 7 matches with an economy of 8.96 and a best of 3/22.
He is followed by Lucknow Super Giants’ Prince Yadav, who has 13 scalps to his name at an economy of 8.38. Eshan Malinga of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans are tied for the third spot with 12 wickets each, though Malinga holds a slightly better economy of 9.43.
Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer completes the top five with 11 wickets and a frugal economy of 7.96. Following the match against GT, RCB's Bhuvneshwar Kumar also moved to 11 wickets, though he sits just outside the top five on average and economy.