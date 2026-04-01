IPL 2026 Stats: Virat Kohli Nears Orange Cap List; Anshul Kamboj Leads Purple Cap Race

Sai Sudharsan was the undisputed star for the Titans, smashing an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls to become the tournament's second-highest run-scorer. He was expertly countered by RCB’s Virat Kohli, who moved into third place overall with an 81, and Devdutt Padikkal, whose blistering 55 provided the middle-order firepower needed to complete the chase with ease.