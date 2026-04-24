Lebanon Truce Extended by Three Weeks, Trump Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ For Iran

US president says time is not on Tehran’s side as fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon continues.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Israel Lebanon conflict images
A woman holds her dog as she walks past burned cars a day after an Israeli airstrike in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, April 9, 2026. | Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks after US-led diplomatic talks.

  • Donald Trump warned that “the clock is ticking” for Iran, saying time is not on Tehran’s side in negotiations.

  • The truce remains fragile with continued tensions and sporadic clashes in southern Lebanon.

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended by three weeks following diplomatic talks facilitated by the United States, amid continuing tensions in the Middle East.

US President Donald Trump announced the extension after discussions with Israeli and Lebanese representatives in Washington. The temporary truce, originally introduced after a surge in violence along the Israel–Lebanon border, aims to prevent further escalation while diplomatic efforts continue.

Despite the extension, sporadic clashes and air strikes have continued in southern Lebanon, highlighting the fragile nature of the ceasefire. The conflict has already caused significant casualties and displaced large numbers of civilians in the region.

Trump also issued a warning to Iran, saying “the clock is ticking” for Tehran as tensions between the US and Iran remain high. He suggested that Washington is not under time pressure to reach a deal, but Iran may face growing pressure to negotiate.

The US president expressed hope that Israeli and Lebanese leaders could meet in Washington in the coming weeks to explore a longer-term political solution and reduce hostilities along the border.

Related Content
A family picture sits in the rubble at the site of a destroyed building that was hit a day ahead in an Israeli airstrike in central Beirut, Lebanon - Hussein Malla
Beirut Blitz: Israel Signals War Over Diplomacy
A first responder emerges through the smoke at the site of an Israeli airstrike that struck an apartment building in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Bilal Hussein
No Ceasefire in Lebanon As Cross-Border Attacks Persist
Men inspect the damage to their home destroyed in an Israeli airstrike a day earlier in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, April 9, 2026. - Photo: AP/Emilio Morenatti
India ‘Deeply Concerned’ Over Civilian Casualties In Lebanon Amid Escalating Violence
A displaced boy who fled Israeli strikes in southern Lebanon with his family sits on the backyard school that turned into a shelter in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Hussein Malla
No Negotiations Until Israeli Strikes On Lebanon Stops, Iran Tells Pakistan
Related Content
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Sensationalism: Who's Feeding Endless Fake News, And How To Minimise Your Exposure?

  2. RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: Check Hourly Weather Forecast In Bengaluru For Today's Indian Premier League Match

  3. IPL Dispatch: Shastri’s ‘Lapse’ Under Needless Scanner; Kohli Certain To Play Amid Personnel Changes

  4. MI Vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson's Second Ton Of Season Lifts Super Kings To Thumping 'El Clasico' Win

  5. MS Dhoni Needs 'Calf Confidence', Will Keep Wickets When Ready To Play: Mike Hussey

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Arthur Fils Vs Andrey Rublev, Barcelona Open: Frenchman Claims 4th Career ATP Title, Takes Celebratory Pool Plunge

  2. Novak Djokovic: Serbian's Injury Forces Another Pull Out, This Time From Madrid Open

  3. Routliffe Siblings: From Grand Slam Winner To Paralympic Medallist - How Kiwi-Canadian Sisters Spur Each Other On

  4. Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Sinner Beats Alcaraz In Straight Sets, Reclaims No. 1 Ranking

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Preview, Monte Carlo Masters 2026 Final: Check Head-To-Head And Streaming Details

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 Live Streaming: India’s Schedule In IST, Where To Watch, Squads - All You Need To Know

  4. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Guide: Preview, Schedule, Seeds, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

  5. Saina Nehwal Heaps Praise On PV Sindhu: ‘We Made Each Other Very Good Players’

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

  2. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

  3. Day In Pics: April 23, 2026

  4. Delhi Court Orders FIR Against Abhijit Iyer-Mitra Over Posts Targeting Newslaundry’s Manisha Pande

  5. Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 In Photos: Long Queues Of Voters In Central Chennai

Entertainment News

  1. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

  2. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  3. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  4. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  5. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

  2. Trump Orders Navy To 'Shoot And Kill' Mine Laying Iranian Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

  3. Pakistan, US Step Up Push For Second Iran Talks Amid Ceasefire Uncertainty

  4. Shehbaz Sharif Meets Jiang Zaidong; China Backs Islamabad’s Diplomacy On US-Iran Tensions

  5. UN Rapporteur Albanese: 'Maintenance Of India's Ties With Israel May Be A Violation Of International Law'

Latest Stories

  1. Assembly Elections 2026 Voting: Highest Voter Turnout In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal Since Independence, Says CEC

  2. Israeli Strikes in South Lebanon Kill Five, Journalist Among Dead

  3. Haryanvi Actor Divyanka Sirohi Passes Away At 30 In Ghaziabad

  4. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026: Vijay, Kamal Haasan, Shruti, Rajinikanth, Dhanush And Others Cast Their Votes

  5. How Does SIR Impact Bengal’s Muslim-Majority Constituencies?

  6. Federalism on the Ballot: Bengal and Tamil Nadu Vote Amid Centre–State Tensions

  7. Trump Says New Iran Peace Talks ‘Possible’ Within 72 Hours As Tehran Wavers

  8. Liam Rosenior Sacked: Chelsea Part Ways With Manager After Five-Game Premier League Losing Streak