Lebanon Truce Extended by Three Weeks, Trump Warns ‘Clock Is Ticking’ For Iran

Summary of this article
Israel and Lebanon agreed to extend their ceasefire by three weeks after US-led diplomatic talks.
Donald Trump warned that “the clock is ticking” for Iran, saying time is not on Tehran’s side in negotiations.
The truce remains fragile with continued tensions and sporadic clashes in southern Lebanon.
A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon has been extended by three weeks following diplomatic talks facilitated by the United States, amid continuing tensions in the Middle East.
US President Donald Trump announced the extension after discussions with Israeli and Lebanese representatives in Washington. The temporary truce, originally introduced after a surge in violence along the Israel–Lebanon border, aims to prevent further escalation while diplomatic efforts continue.
Despite the extension, sporadic clashes and air strikes have continued in southern Lebanon, highlighting the fragile nature of the ceasefire. The conflict has already caused significant casualties and displaced large numbers of civilians in the region.
Trump also issued a warning to Iran, saying “the clock is ticking” for Tehran as tensions between the US and Iran remain high. He suggested that Washington is not under time pressure to reach a deal, but Iran may face growing pressure to negotiate.
The US president expressed hope that Israeli and Lebanese leaders could meet in Washington in the coming weeks to explore a longer-term political solution and reduce hostilities along the border.