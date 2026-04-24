New Delhi Roadshow Builds Momentum For Rajasthan’s Agritech Summit GRAM-2026

Delegates from 19 countries discuss agriculture innovation, investment, and partnerships ahead of Jaipur meet.

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Summary of this article

  • A New Delhi roadshow was held ahead of the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM)-2026 in Jaipur from May 23–25.

  • Delegates from 19 countries joined discussions on agritech innovation, investment and partnerships.

  • The event focused on exploring investment opportunities and strengthening global collaboration in agriculture

A roadshow held in New Delhi on Thursday set the stage for the Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM)-2026, scheduled to take place in Jaipur from May 23 to 25. The event brought together policymakers, investors, agritech innovators and international delegates to explore opportunities in the agriculture sector.

Representatives from 19 countries participated in the roadshow, engaging in discussions on agricultural innovation, agritech development, investment prospects and potential global partnerships.

The gathering saw participation from policymakers, industry leaders, progressive farmers, startups and international stakeholders, who exchanged ideas on strengthening collaboration in agriculture and technology-driven farming.

Discussions largely focused on identifying investment opportunities in agritech and modern agricultural practices, with stakeholders emphasising the importance of innovation and partnerships to boost productivity and sustainability in the sector.

The roadshow forms part of the lead-up events to GRAM-2026, which aims to bring together global experts, investors and agricultural innovators in Jaipur to accelerate growth in the agritech ecosystem

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