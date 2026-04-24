RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 34 At Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 34th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 24, 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after a solid start, suffered a roadblock in their last game as they lost against Delhi Capitals at their home. A strong bowling performance from the DC bowlers restricted them to a total under par and the visitors chased it down comfortably despite an initial burst from the RCB bowlers. Rajat Patidar will look to return to winning ways when RCB return to action against GT. Meanwhile, the Titans are coming out of a tough loss against Mumbai Indians. Shubman Gill's side was outplayed by individual brilliance from Tilak Varma and some of the weaknesses in the GT middle order became prominent. Gill has a challenge of fixing those areas and also add enough variety to take on a strong RCB side.

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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match 34 photos-Jacob Bethell
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli talks to Jacob Bethell during the warm up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. | Photo: AP
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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match 34 photos-Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli warms up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match 34 photos-Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill warms up at the start of the the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. | Photo: AP
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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match 34 photos-Washington Sundar
Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar warms up at the start of the the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. | Photo: AP
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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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