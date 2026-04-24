RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 34 At Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli talks to Jacob Bethell during the warm up before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. | Photo: AP

1/3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli warms up before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, in Bengaluru, Karnataka. | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak





2/3 Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill warms up at the start of the the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. | Photo: AP





3/3 Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar warms up at the start of the the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru. | Photo: AP





