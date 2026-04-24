RCB Vs GT, IPL 2026: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 34 At Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) host Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 34th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 24, 2026. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after a solid start, suffered a roadblock in their last game as they lost against Delhi Capitals at their home. A strong bowling performance from the DC bowlers restricted them to a total under par and the visitors chased it down comfortably despite an initial burst from the RCB bowlers. Rajat Patidar will look to return to winning ways when RCB return to action against GT. Meanwhile, the Titans are coming out of a tough loss against Mumbai Indians. Shubman Gill's side was outplayed by individual brilliance from Tilak Varma and some of the weaknesses in the GT middle order became prominent. Gill has a challenge of fixing those areas and also add enough variety to take on a strong RCB side.
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