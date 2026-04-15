IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After CSK Vs KKR, Match 22?

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs in IPL 2026 Match 22, posting 192/5 and restricting KKR to 160/7. Noor Ahmad starred with 3/21. The result impacted standings, while Heinrich Klaasen retained the Orange Cap and Prasidh Krishna led the Purple Cap race after the match

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IPL 2026 Stats: Who Are Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders After CSK Vs KKR, Match 22?
Sanju Samson loses his grip on the bat during the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • CSK beat KKR by 32 runs, posting 192/5 and restricting the chase to 160/7

  • Noor Ahmad starred with 3/21, turning the game in CSK’s favour during the middle overs

  • Klaasen leads Orange Cap race, while Prasidh Krishna holds the Purple Cap after Match 22

Chennai Super Kings finally found momentum in IPL 2026 with a commanding 32-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 22 at Chepauk. Batting first, CSK posted a competitive 192/5 in 20 overs, with contributions spread across the lineup.

Ayush Mhatre provided early impetus with a quickfire 38 off 17 balls, while Sanju Samson anchored the innings with a composed 48. Dewald Brevis added late acceleration with a crucial 41, helping CSK push close to the 200-run mark.

Despite a strong finish with the bat, CSK were slightly pulled back in the death overs by KKR’s disciplined bowling effort. However, the total proved more than enough on a slowing surface.

The pitch started assisting spinners as the game progressed, making strokeplay increasingly difficult for the chasing side. CSK’s total of 192 also marked one of the highest team efforts without a single individual fifty in IPL history this season.

In response, KKR never really found rhythm and were restricted to 160/7 in their 20 overs. Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi showed brief resistance, but regular wickets derailed the chase.

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A late stand between Ramandeep Singh (35) and Rovman Powell (31*) added some respectability, but the target was always out of reach. CSK’s bowlers, led by Noor Ahmad (3/21) and Anshul Kamboj (2/32), controlled the middle overs brilliantly to seal the win.

The victory also had a significant impact on the IPL 2026 points table, with CSK climbing to eighth place, while KKR remained at the bottom, still searching for their first win of the season.

Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders After Match 22

The race for the Orange Cap continues to heat up, with Heinrich Klaasen leading the charts with 224 runs in five matches. He is followed closely by Ishan Kishan (213 runs) and young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (200 runs), while Rajat Patidar and Sanju Samson round off the top five.

In the bowling department, Prasidh Krishna holds the Purple Cap with 10 wickets, narrowly ahead of CSK’s Anshul Kamboj, who also has 10 wickets but trails on economy rate. Ravi Bishnoi sits third with nine wickets, highlighting the dominance of spinners and disciplined pacers in the tournament so far.

For more details on the top five run-scorers and wicket-takers, check out Outlook's dedicated IPL 2026 stats page.

Q

Who won in the match between CSK and KKR In IPL 2026 today?

A

CSK comfortably defeatd KKR by 32 runs, restricting the opponent on just 160 runs.

Q

Who walked away with the POTM award in CSK and KKR match?

A

Noor Ahmad's stunning bowling figures of 3/21 saw him walk away with the POTM award.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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