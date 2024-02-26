Cricket

Indian Premier League 2024: Mullanpur Stadium To Host Punjab Kings' Home Matches

The stadium has a well-equipped herringbone drainage system, which helps in the removal of water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops

PTI
PTI

February 26, 2024

Punjab Kings' players practising at their new home ground in Mullanpur. Photo: X/ @PunjabKingsIPL
info_icon

Punjab Kings on Monday announced that their home matches for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will be held at the newly-developed Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali. (More Cricket News)

The stadium, which has hosted domestic matches for the last couple of years, comprises all the modern facilities and top-class infrastructure and can accommodate 33,000 spectators.

The stadium also has a well-equipped herringbone drainage system, which helps in the removal of water within 25-30 minutes after the rain stops.

Instead of the traditional soil, the ground is made of sand, which is difficult to maintain but provides good stability.

It is equipped with two international-standard dressing rooms having facilities for steam, sauna and ice bath, while a world-class gym has also been set up at this complex.

WPL 2024: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
WPL 2024: Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail Guide Mumbai Indians To Win Over Gujarat Giants

BY Photo Webdesk

The stadium will officially be inaugurated when the Punjab Kings begin their campaign against the Delhi Capitals on March 23.

The franchise's long-standing home venue -- Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium -- has a capacity of 27,000. The franchise had been playing its home matches there since the IPL's inaugural edition in 2008.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement