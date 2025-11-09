IHPL Fiasco: What Happened Behind The Scenes, And How It Hurts J&K Push For International Events

Indian Heaven Premier League has ended in fiasco in Kashmir, leaving players unpaid and hotel bills uncleared in Srinagar
Kashmir’s cricketing history is chequered; the 1983 ODI in Srinagar was disrupted as people cheered for the West Indies over India
In contrast to the IHPL, the Legends League drew large crowds in 2024
Abid Nabi, 39, a former Ranji Trophy captain for Jammu and Kashmir, played three matches with the Indian Heaven Premier League (IHPL) in Srinagar and was hoping to get a contract for the remaining games. However, after playing three games, he realised that the first-of-its-kind initiative in J & K, which aimed to have locals play alongside international names, had collapsed.
The IHPL, which was announced with much fanfare, with hoardings appearing at several places in Kashmir, ended up with players remaining unpaid and hotel bills in lakhs uncleared. The government-run Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council had also promoted the league on social media, sharing posts about former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, who played in Srinagar.
After a few matches, the cricketing event collapsed, with the police now registering a case. A police official says that an FIR has been registered at the Raj Bagh police station, and the investigation is underway. “We have registered a case in the matter and police parties are in Chandigarh and Delhi to investigate the matter,” says a police official posted at the Rajbagh police station.
‘Not Paid At All’, Allege Cricketers
Abid says that a Mohali-based company, Yuva Society, had organised the event in Kashmir, which started on October 25, and he was among the several players who have not been paid. “ I have not been paid at all, and I played three matches. We boycotted the matches after we were not given the contracts,” he says.
Kashmir has had bitter memories with cricket. In the past, youngsters have landed in trouble for cheering for Pakistan, and despite the claims by the government of making efforts to set up facilities for international events in Kashmir, the infrastructure remains poor. “We played the IHPL matches at Bakshi Stadium, because the facility had lights, but the stadium is not suited for holding international matches. The stadium is short on space. The length on the sides should be 60 yards, whereas it is only 54 yards,” says Abid.
A local cricketer claims that the last mega event held in Kashmir was a 1983 One-Day International (ODI) match. The event, however, was disrupted as people cheered for the West Indies team during their match against India.
Security Hindering J&K’s Push For International Events
A former Ranji player, Abdul Rouf, says that due to the security scenario, not many international events could be held in Kashmir.
“Kashmir has hosted Ranji Trophy matches, but due to the ongoing uncertainty, international tournaments couldn’t be held here,” says Rouf.
Due to the increased militant activities in Kashmir over the years, the security scenario remains grim here. Security was particularly heightened in Srinagar city after the police claimed to have arrested three people, including an Uttar Pradesh resident, on November 6, following the recovery of arms and ammunition from their possession. “A search led to the recovery of one country-made pistol (desi katta) and nine live rounds,” a police spokesperson said.
Last year, however, the Legends League tournament was organised in Srinagar, which was seen as a major success, in which only international players performed. The event drew a large crowd to witness it. However, during the IHPL, Bakshi Stadium remained largely empty, despite a reduced ticket price from INR 350 to INR 100.
“Unlike the Legends League tournament, which was organised last year and which turned out to be a success, people didn’t turn up for the IHPL,” says Abid.
Following the fiasco, Radisson hotel group has also not been paid for the rooms booked for the players at their property in Srinagar. An official working for the Radisson group says that the players were booked at two hotels of the group for 10 and six days, but the bills have not been cleared. “The bookings were made by a Mohali-based company and not the players. But we have not been paid at all,” says the official.
Hotel owner, Mushtaq Chaya, says that nearly INR 51 lakh has not been paid to them by the company.
Setback For J&K Govt’s Efforts To Promote Cricket In UT
The cricketing fiasco has come as a major setback to the authorities' efforts to promote the game in Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) member Brigadier (retired) Anil Gupta states that they had not granted permission for the IHPL cricket tournament.
“Bakshi Stadium is a property of the sports council, and neither the JKCA nor the BCCI had given permission for the event,” he says.
Gupta adds that the JKCA was looking to improve the facilities in Jammu and Kashmir, but admitted that neither the Kashmir Valley nor the Jammu region has the facilities for holding international cricket events.
“Bakshi Stadium is a football stadium. We don’t have any facilities here to hold international cricket events. We can provide the funds, but the land has to be provided by the local government,” he says.
J & K sports minister Satish Sharma says that they have initiated an inquiry into the matter. “The government has a policy of charging a fee for the use of stadiums. I have written a letter on the issue to the sports council, and we are inquiring into the matter,” he adds.