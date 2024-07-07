Few would have expected India's T20 World Cup triumph to be followed by a shocking loss to Zimbabwe. But that's exactly what happened, and the Shubman Gill-led side would be eager to make amends in the second T20I in Harare on Sunday, July 7. (Streaming | Prediction | More Cricket News)
In pursuit of an eminently gettable total of 116 runs, the visitors were bowled out for a mere 102 runs. They will aim to bounce back in the second game of the five-match series. The 15-member India squad has none of the members from the bunch that won the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title.
Gill and Rinku Singh, travelling reserves for the 20-over showpiece, are the only players even remotely associated with the World Cup-winning team, and hence the onus will be on these youngsters to show their fighting spirit after the retirement of veterans Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.
As for hosts Zimbabwe, this will be a golden opportunity to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Their captain Sikandar Raza starred in the first game, and would aim to replicate that on Sunday.
Here are all the key facts and figures you need to know ahead of the India vs Zimbabwe clash at the Harare Sports Club.
India Vs Zimbabwe Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced off nine times in T20 internationals. India have won six of those games, while Zimbabwe have won thrice.
India Vs Zimbabwe Top Scorers
India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma - who has been rested for this tour - has scored 4231 runs in 151 innings and is the leading-run getter for India in T20Is, whereas it is Sikandar Raza for Zimbabwe with 1964 runs in 87 games.
India Vs Zimbabwe Highest Wicket-Takers
Wrist spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is also not part of the squad for this series, has picked up the most T20 international wickets (96) for India, while Zimbabwe’s Luke Jongwe has bagged 65 wickets in 55 innings for the home side.
India Vs Zimbabwe Best Bowling Figures
India pacer Deepak Chahar had picked up six wickets for just seven runs against the Bangla Tigers, which is the best bowling figures in the T20I format of the game. For Zimbabwe, it is their skipper Sikandar Raza again, with his four for eight against the Netherlands.
India Vs Zimbabwe Squads
India: Shubman Gill (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana.
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza (c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande (wk), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi.