India Vs West Indies Test: WI Have Pace Attack 'Variety' To Take 20 Wickets In Indian Conditions, Says Sammy

West Indies will take inspiration from New Zealand's 3-0 win against India during their two-match Test series from October 2, 2025

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
File photo of West Indies head coach Darren Sammy. | Photo: X/windiescricket
Summary
  • West Indies aim for their first Test series win in India after 42 years

  • Pace attack features Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip

  • Daren Sammy cited New Zealand's 3-0 win in India as inspiration

  • Sammy expressed confidence in pace unit's ability to take 20 wickets

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy feels confident his team possesses a versatile pace attack, capable of taking 20 wickets in the upcoming India Test series. Sammy urged West Indies to draw inspiration from New Zealand's successful approach in Indian conditions, with the Kiwis registering a dominant 3-0 victory against India late last year.

The India-West Indies two-Test series is officially scheduled to take place after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025. The first Test will be held from October 2 to October 6 in Ahmedabad, followed by the second Test from October 10 to October 14 in Kolkata. Both matches are part of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Both matches will take place before the South Africa series begins in mid-November 2025.

Sammy highlighted the West Indies fast-bowling unit's diverse nature. "We have found ourselves in a position where our seam attack could operate in any conditions. That six-to-eight-metre length works across the world," he told reporters. "But in our fast-bowling department, we've got four different guys who have their own variety."

West Indies' pace attack features Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Anderson Phillip, and Jayden Seales, along with all-rounder Justin Greaves. Sammy detailed individual strengths, describing Shamar Joseph as "very skiddy", Seales as having "a strong front leg and can swing the ball both ways", and Alzarri Joseph as offering "height and the bounce he could extract".

Sammy stressed the objective: "So, again, we take confidence in that, especially the way they've been bowling over the last year. The ability to take 20 wickets, because that's what you will need in India. If you can't take 20 wickets in India, you are on the back foot, and we have a bowling line-up of that, especially from the seam department, that could take 20 wickets."

New Zealand's Success As Blueprint

The West Indies side aim to break a 42-year wait for a series win in India. Sammy suggested his players follow New Zealand's example, who whitewashed India 3-0. The Windies head coach noted the strategy remains consistent, saying, "The process remains the same. The lines and lengths don't change in terms of that six-to-eight-metre length. Maybe it's just adjusting whether it's a touch fuller or touch further back into the pitch."

"I have full confidence in that, and it makes me smile knowing that we go out bowling and we take 20 wickets. And that's the first objective in the Test match," Sammy added. "New Zealand went there and did incredibly well, and that we should take inspiration from. But again, it's understanding the things that New Zealand did in those conditions and try to emulate it with our guys as well."

Strategic Planning and Winning Mindset

Sammy, 41, spent considerable time with Test captain Roston Chase over the past six weeks during his time as the coach of St Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), discussing plans for the India tour. He said that they analysed extensive data to finalise a squad with clearly defined roles.

"From my end, the ten days leading up to the (first) Test match (in India), we'll be drilling in all these things and planning very well as to how we're going to beat India in India. We're definitely going down there with the mindset to win. We're not just going to go down there and think, 'oh, it's India'. No," Sammy added.

India Vs West Indies Test Series Squads

India: Yet to be announced.

West Indies: Roston Chase (c), Jomel Warrican (vc), Kevlon Anderson, Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Anderson Phillip, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales.

(With PTI Inputs)

Published At:
