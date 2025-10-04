India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Bold Declaration - Check State Of Play In Ahmedabad

India will push for an early finish to the first Test against the West Indies
India declared at 448/5 after centuries from Rahul, Jurel, and Jadeja
Earlier, the West Indies were dismissed for 162 all out in 44.1 overs
India declared their first innings against the West Indies at 448/5 on the second evening in Ahmedabad. Japrit Bumrah started the Day 3 proceedings on Day 3 with the first over after the overnight declaration from captain Shubman Gill.
With a commanding first innings lead of 286 runs, hosts India have a chance to wrap the first Test early. The West Indies' first innings lasted 44.1 overs for 162 all out, with the lower-order batter Justin Greaves top-scoring, 32 off 48.
In reply, India piled on 448/5 before declaration. The innings was built around three centuries -- KL Rahul laid the foundation with a composed hundred (100 off 197) at the top, followed by Dhruv Jurel's patient 125 off 210 and Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 104 off 176.
The Rahul-Jurel stand, 206 off 331, effectively sealed the fate of the tie after Indian bowlers toyed with the visitors on Day 1 of the tour. Washington Sundar remained unbeaten on 9 at Day 2 stumps.
India's declaration leaves the West Indies with the task of batting out two full days to avoid defeat. The surface has begun to show signs of wear, and with three spinners in the attack and the cushion of a near-300-run lead, India are well placed to complete a big win.
India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3?
The India vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 will start at 9:30 AM IST, at Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, 4 October.
Where to watch India vs West Indies, 1st Test?
The India vs West Indies 1st Test will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.
Where to watch India vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast on TV in India?
India vs West Indies 1st Test live telecast will be available on the Star Sports in India.