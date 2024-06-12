India Vs United States, ICC T20 World Cup: IND Book Super 8 Ticket After Hard-Fought USA Win

India managed to calm the nerves, endure pressure and rock up 111 runs in their chase to secure two points and also qualify to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup with a win over the United States. (Scorecard| As It Happened)
Shivam Dube’s resilience and Suryakumar Yadav’s calmness pressed the game forward and took India home with plenty of batting in the shed. However, it was a very nervy run-chase before Rishabh Pant joined Suryakumar and his 18-run knock helped India's cause in a precarious situation that calmed brought a lot of tension down in the dressing room.
Yadav finished with a 49-ball fifty, as Dube racked up 31 from 35 balls to stitch an important match-winning partnership for India.
Saurabh Netravalkar had 1.4 billion thinking about what was going on for a brief ten odd minutes. It was a brilliant display of fast bowling, setting up Virat Kohli with an outswinger, and picking Rohit with a ball that held on the surface.
Earlier in the day, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first on a very unpredictable Nassau County surface. Arshdeep Singh was the hero of the pack with the new ball as he swung it, seamed it around, hitting the right length to pick four wickets giving away just nine runs in his spell.
He was well supported by Hardik Pandya, who has been in a purple patch with the ball backed it up with yet another solid bowling performance picking two wickets and also conceding just 14 runs, also bowling a maiden.
Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel all chipped in with economical spells to restrict USA to just 110 in New York.
India will now take on Canada in Florida, while the United States will face Ireland.