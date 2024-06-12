Cricket

India Vs United States, ICC T20 World Cup: IND Book Super 8 Ticket After Hard-Fought USA Win

India managed to calm the nerves, endure pressure and rock up 111 runs in their chase to secure two points and also qualify to the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup with a win over the United States

Adam Hunger/AP
Surya guides India home in New York. Photo: Adam Hunger/AP
info_icon

India managed to calm the nerves, endure pressure and rock up 111 runs in their chase to secure two points and also qualify to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup with a win over the United States. (Scorecard| As It Happened)

Shivam Dube’s resilience and Suryakumar Yadav’s calmness pressed the game forward and took India home with plenty of batting in the shed.  However, it was a very nervy run-chase before Rishabh Pant joined Suryakumar and his 18-run knock helped India's cause in a precarious situation that calmed brought a lot of tension down in the dressing room.

Yadav finished with a 49-ball fifty, as Dube racked up 31 from 35 balls to stitch an important match-winning partnership for India.

Saurabh Netravalkar had 1.4 billion thinking about what was going on for a brief ten odd minutes. It was a brilliant display of fast bowling, setting up Virat Kohli with an outswinger, and picking Rohit with a ball that held on the surface.

Earlier in the day, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first on a very unpredictable Nassau County surface. Arshdeep Singh was the hero of the pack with the new ball as he swung it, seamed it around, hitting the right length to pick four wickets giving away just nine runs in his spell. 

He was well supported by Hardik Pandya, who has been in a purple patch with the ball backed it up with yet another solid bowling performance picking two wickets and also conceding just 14 runs, also bowling a maiden. 

Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah and Axar Patel all chipped in with economical spells to restrict USA to just 110 in New York. 

India will now take on Canada in Florida, while the United States will face Ireland. 

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Odisha| Ex-CM Naveen Patnaik And PM Modi's Graceful Meeting After BJP-BJD Poll Feud | WATCH
  2. Nagpur: Woman Hires Contract Killers For Rs 1 Cr To Kill Father-In-Law Over Rs 300 Cr Family Property
  3. Fire, Explosion At Chemical Factory In Dombivli MIDC; No Casualties
  4. Drugs Worth More Than Rs 66 Cr Seized In Assam, Three Held
  5. No Gains In Kashmir If Militant Outfits Succeed In Derailing J-K Polls: Omar To Ex-Army Chief
Entertainment News
  1. James Beard Awards: Full Winners List Of The Coveted Awards – View Pics
  2. Billy Ray Cyrus Files For Divorce From Firerose After 7 Months Of Marriage
  3. Jorts Are Back! See Why These Denim Shorts Are Trendier Than Ever
  4. Biopic On Former IPS Officer Kiran Bedi Announced
  5. Karan Johar On Rising Star Fee: Every Actor Has To Review, Many Not In Touch With Reality
Sports News
  1. India Vs United States Highlights, ICC T20 World Cup: IND Storm Into Super 8s After Highest-Successful New York Run Chase
  2. India Vs United States, ICC T20 World Cup: IND Book Super 8 Ticket After Hard-Fought USA Win
  3. Premier League: Tottenham Confirm Tanguy Ndombele Departure
  4. Libema Open: Naomi Osaka Sets Up Bianca Andreescu Quarter-Final Showdown
  5. T20 World Cup: England Elimination Would Be In Australia's 'Best Interest', Hazlewood Admits
World News
  1. Kuwait: Over 40 Indians Among 49 Dead In Fire At Building, Embassy Issues Helpline Number; Modi Reviews Situation
  2. Jorts Are Back! See Why These Denim Shorts Are Trendier Than Ever
  3. US Expands Sanctions On Russia Over Support From Countries Like China; Biden To Sign Security Agreement With Ukraine
  4. ‘Lost On Superman Role Due To Sexuality’, Matt Bomer Reveals Being Gay Was Weaponized Against Him
  5. Congo: Over 80 Dead As Boat Capsizes On River Due To Engine Failure
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News, June 12: Another Encounter In J&K; Pema Khandu Stakes Claim To From Govt In Arunachal | Highlights
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn-In As Andhra Pradesh CM; Mohan Majhi Takes Oath As First BJP CM Of Odisha
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka