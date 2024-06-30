Cricket

India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 WC 2024 Final: What Rohit Sharma Said After The Title Win

As the skipper took a lap of honour with his daughter Samaira on his shoulders, a sense of contentment and elation was writ large on his face. Rohit Sharma deserved every bit of it

Rohit Sharma and teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohd Siraj stand next to the winners trophy. AP Photo
From R to L, India's captain Rohit Sharma and teammates Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav and Mohd Siraj stand next to the winner's trophy after winning against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa
info_icon

Just as Rome wasn't built in a day, India's second T20 World Cup triumph wasn't about perfect execution of plans on the big day but a sum total of the team's quiet preparation over the past three years, an emotional skipper Rohit Sharma said in Bridgetown. (As It HappenedScorecard)

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging final to end a trophy drought that stretched for over a decade.

"I am completely lost and can't say what kind of emotions I am going through. Can't explain it in words. Let this sink in. Last night, I couldn't sleep as I was desperate and wanted it so badly. But I managed myself well inside the ground," Rohit said after becoming the third India captain after Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni to clinch a global title.

"Hard to sum up what we've been through in last three-four years. A lot behind the scenes, not what we did today, it's what we did before," said the skipper.

He hasn't forgotten about the ODI World Cup defeat last year and knew that pressure needed to be soaked in.

"A lot of high-pressure games, and we've been on the wrong side of it. Guys understand when the pressure is on, what needs to be done, today was perfect example, we stuck together with backs to the wall."

File photo of India head coach Rahul Dravid. - AP
Rahul Dravid: The Man, The Myth And More Than Just A Coach

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

The 37-year-old didn't forget to credit the team management and his fellow players for responding to his call.

"We wanted this really bad, a lot of minds need to come together, very proud of the bunch of boys and the management, giving us the liberty to play and that trust. Starts from management, coach, captain, and the players."

I had no doubt about Kohli's form

He has played with Virat Kohli for more than 15 years and was confident that his poor run of form in the lead up to the final wasn't a headache.

"No-one was in doubt about the form of Virat, on top of his game for last 15 years. Come the occasion, big players stand up. Crucial to hold that end, for the others to play around him.

"...it wasn't a wicket to bat freely. He did that perfectly, that experience of all the years come together, and Axar's batting was crucial," he said, lauding the 47-run effort by Patel.

India celebrate after Jasprit Bumrah bowls Reeza Hendricks in T20 World Cup final. - X/@bcci
India Vs South Africa, T20WC Final: Watch - Bumrah Gets Hendricks With Unplayable Delivery

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Don't know how Bumrah does it day in day out

Pace spearhed Jasprit Bumrah's skills are difficult to describe for a commoner but even the skipper feels that he is ill-equipped to sum up his artistry.

"Jasprit, I understand you guys trying to put it into words, but I don't know how he does it, it's just masterclass. He backs his skills which is more than enough, and is a confident lad. Class act," Rohit said about the player of the tournament.

Hardik was brilliant

After a rough IPL for Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya had a great T20 World Cup and his national skipper acknowledged the performance.

"Hardik was brilliant, to bowl that last over, proud of the boys. And the fans, from New York to Barbados, and back home. Late in India but they've been waiting a long time. Very proud of what we've achieved today."

As the skipper took a lap of honour with his daughter Samaira on his shoulders, a sense of contentment and elation was writ large on his face. Rohit Sharma deserved every bit of it.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Explicit Videos Case: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 8
  2. Google Adds Tulu Language To Its Translation Services
  3. Historic First: Classmates To Be Chiefs Of Indian Army And Navy Together
  4. Breaking News June 29 Highlights: Delhi Rains, Iran Election, NEET-UG 2024 & More
  5. Two Children Kidnapped In Car Theft, Delhi Police Rescue Them After 3-Hour Chase
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  2. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  3. SonyLIV Sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' For August 16 Release
  4. Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Earns Rs 298.5 Crore Globally In Two Days
  5. Want To Re-Release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' When It Completes 25 Years, Says Karan Johar
Sports News
  1. Rahul Dravid: The Man, The Myth And More Than Just A Coach
  2. IND Vs RSA, ICC T20 World Cup Final 2024: India Beat South Africa By Seven Runs In Title Clash - As It Happened
  3. Virat Kohli Announces T20I Retirement Right After India's T20 World Cup Triumph
  4. IND Vs RSA, ICC T20 World Cup Final: Jasprit Bumrah Bowls Pearler To Dismiss Marco Jansen - Watch
  5. India End Decade-Long Trophy Drought With T20 World Cup Triumph As Proteas ICC Misery Continues
World News
  1. US, Europe Warn Hezbollah To Ease Strikes On Israel Amid Risk Of Mid-East War Being A 'Catastrophe' For Lebanon
  2. ‘Violation Of Islamic Laws’: Pakistan Chief Justice Condemns Killing Women In The Name Of Honour
  3. Iraq: Years After IS' Defeat, UNESCO Finds 5 Bombs Hidden In Al-Nouri Mosque's Walls In Mosul
  4. COVID-19 Cases Are Rising In The US| Everything You Should Know About State Wise Cases, New Variants, Symptoms And Precautions
  5. Russia: Grand Concert, Boats & Fireworks At Scarlet Sails Festival | In Pics
Latest Stories
  1. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  2. Karnataka DCET Result 2024 Declared. Check Scores Here
  3. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  4. Breaking News June 29 Highlights: Delhi Rains, Iran Election, NEET-UG 2024 & More
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  6. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  7. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  8. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion