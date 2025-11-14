India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Three Intriguing Stats From Eden Gardens

South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first
India dismissed Proteas for 159 all out in Kolkata
South Africa enter the match as ICC WTC champions
The two-match India and South Africa Test series 2025 began on Friday (November 14) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, with a few interesting statistical anecdotes and a larger ICC World Test Championship context. The visitors won the toss and opted to bat first.
This is the first time India have fielded six left-handed batters in a Test XI, a rarity, that includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, and Washington Sundar.
The Shubman Gill-led hosts also named four specialist spinners -- Jadeja, Axar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Sundar. The last time India fielded four outright spinners was in December 2012 against England in Nagpur.
South Africa, meanwhile, broke a 15-year duck of losing a toss in a men's Test match in India, according to espncricinfo. Across their last two tours in 2015 and 2019, the Proteas lost all seven tosses and were whitewashed 3-0 in both series.
This series is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. India enter the contest placed third on the WTC table, while South Africa, the reigning champions.
Also, the India vs South Africa 1st Test marked a red-ball cricket return to the iconic Eden Gardens after six years. This is only the fourth Test between these sides at this ground. South Africa have won once here, back in 1996, while India claimed victories in 2004 and 2010.
South Africa lead India 18-16 in the overall Test head-to-head record. In their most recent meeting, India beat South Africa by seven wickets in January 2024 (Cape Town).
Talking about day one, India began the first Test with a commanding performance. South Africa were bowled out for just 159, thanks largely to Jasprit Bumrah’s brutal 5 for 27 that ripped through their top order. In reply, India reached 37 for 1 in 20 overs at stumps, trailing by 122 runs but firmly in control on a wicket that offered movement and bounce.