India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs RSA Match On TV And Online

India are set to begin their 2024 Tour of South Africa with the opening match of a four-match T20I series on Friday, November 8 at Kingsmead Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
This opening match will be a potential revenge encounter for the Proteas, as South Africa faces India for the first time since their showdown in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.
Suryakumar Yadav will captain India’s formidable squad as they aim to carry forward their impressive form and quickly acclimatize to South African conditions.
Having secured dominant 3-0 series victories over Sri Lanka in July and Bangladesh in October, India are determined to keep their winning streak alive.
South Africa, benefiting from the home advantage, will be eager to take on the visitors. They come into the series following a 1-1 draw with Ireland in September, looking to turn the tide in their favor.
India Vs South Africa T20I: Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 27
India Wins: 15
South Africa Wins: 11
No Result: 1
India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.
India Vs South Africa 1st T20I: Live Streaming
When to watch India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?
The first T20I between India and South Africa will be played on Friday, November 8, 2024 at Kingsmead, Durban at 8:30pm IST.
Where to watch India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?
The T20I matches between India and South Africa will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Indian fans can watch the live streaming on on JioCinema too.