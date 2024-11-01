India are set to begin their 2024 Tour of South Africa with a four-match T20I series, starting Friday, November 8 at Kingsmead Cricket Ground. (More Cricket News)
The four-match T20I series will be the first encounter between South Africa and India since the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup final, setting the stage for a potential revenge match for the Proteas.
Suryakumar Yadav will lead India’s star-studded lineup, aiming to keep up their momentum and swiftly adapt to South African conditions. After dominant 3-0 series wins over Sri Lanka in July and Bangladesh in October, India are keen to extend their streak.
South Africa, however, with the advantage of home conditions, will look to challenge the visitors, coming into this series after a recent 1-1 draw with Ireland in September.
India will be missing key players due to injuries, including pacer Mayank Yadav, who made his debut in the last series against Bangladesh, and all-rounder Riyan Parag. Additionally, Shivam Dube, who was out of the Bangladesh series with an injury, is still unavailable.
On the other hand, Aiden Markram will continue to captain a strong South Africa squad, with David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen making their return. However, the Proteas will be without Kagiso Rabada, who has been rested for the series to manage his workload.
India Vs South Africa T20I: Head-To-Head
Matches Played: 27
India Wins: 15
South Africa Wins: 11
No Result: 1
India Tour Of South Africa 2024: Full Squads
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Patrick Kruger, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Mihlali Mpongwana, Nqaba Peter, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Simelane, Lutho Sipamla (3rd and 4th T20Is), Tristan Stubbs.
India Tour Of South Africa 2024: Schedule
1st T20I: Friday, November 8, 2024 at Kingsmead, Durban at
2nd T20I: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at St George's Park, Gqeberha
3rd T20I: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at SuperSport Park, Centurion
4th T20I: Friday, November 15, 2024 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
All matches are scheduled to start at 8 PM IST.
India Tour Of South Africa 2024: Live Streaming
The T20I matches between India and South Africa will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD channels. Indian fans can watch the live streaming on on JioCinema too.