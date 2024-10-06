The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match is here, the seventh game of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, October 6. (More Cricket News)
Harmanpreet Kaur’s bruised India are heading into the match after a defeat against New Zealand, while Fatima Sana’s Pakistan are riding high on their victory over Sri Lanka in their last encounter.
It could well be very early in the tournament to brand this as a must-win game for Kaur's side, but a significant blow to their Net Run Rate from Friday's heavy defeat means they have to win immediately. There are only two teams qualifiable out of five and another loss on Sunday could put India in a precarious situation.
It’s set to be an intense clash, with India determined to bounce back.
Here’s everything you need to know about the clash and the teams.
India Women Vs Pakistan Women: Full Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab, Tuba Hassan.
India Women Vs Pakistan Women: Head-To-Head
H2H T20Is
Matches Played - 15
India Won - 12
Pakistan Won - 3
Last Meeting - India won by seven wickets (2024)
India Women Vs Pakistan Women: Probable Playing XIs
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Asha Sobhana, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh.
Pakistan: Muneeba Ali (wk), Gull Feroza, Sidra Amin, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Fatima Sana (c), Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal
India Women Vs Pakistan Women: Weather Report
It’s a sunny day in Dubai, with the AccuWeather app reporting a temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. Since it's an afternoon game, the teams will have to sweat a little more for the victory
India Women Vs Pakistan Women: Pitch Report
Dubai International Stadium in general has a slow pitch and the older ball tends to swing and the new one tends to stop; hence, there is a need for utilizing more spin bowling.
Although the wicket mostly supports all the departments of cricket, the batting may become challenging at later stages of the match.
India Women Vs Pakistan Women: Match Prediction
All that India need is a smattering of all these factors -- the head-to-head record, the statistics, and the predicted lineup -- with the conditions being favorable to them. But Pakistan coming into this match on a winning streak will also draw some energizing from it.
As India are bruised from their previous defeat, this one is definitely going to be a thrilling contest.